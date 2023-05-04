Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCISF Bharti : कांस्टेबल लिखित परीक्षा किसी और ने दी, फिजिकल टेस्ट में खुद पहुंचे, इस तरह खुली पोल

CISF Bharti : कांस्टेबल लिखित परीक्षा किसी और ने दी, फिजिकल टेस्ट में खुद पहुंचे, इस तरह खुली पोल

CISF Constable Recruitment 2023: केन्द्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (सीआईएसएफ) के एक अधिकारी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने पांच लोगों को सुरक्षा बल की भर्ती में फर्जीवाड़ा करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है।

CISF Bharti : कांस्टेबल लिखित परीक्षा किसी और ने दी, फिजिकल टेस्ट में खुद पहुंचे, इस तरह खुली पोल
Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,नोएडाThu, 04 May 2023 12:47 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CISF Constable Recruitment 2023: केन्द्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (सीआईएसएफ) के एक अधिकारी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने पांच लोगों को सुरक्षा बल की भर्ती में फर्जीवाड़ा करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। ईकोटेक- 3 थाने के प्रभारी निरीक्षक सुनील दत्त ने बुधवार को बताया कि सीआईएसएफ की कमांडेंट रति इंदौरा ने दो मई को तहरीर देकर बताया कि अलीगढ़ निवासी नवदीप शर्मा, हाथरस निवासी दिनेश कुमार, आगरा निवासी राज कुमार, मथुरा निवासी सौरव कुमार और बुलंदशहर निवासी प्रमोद कुमार सीआईएसएफ कांस्टेबल भर्ती की शारीरिक परीक्षा देने के लिए दो मई को ग्रेटर नोएडा स्थित कैम्प पर पहुंचे।

उन्होंने बताया कि पांचों की बायोमीट्रिक और आधार कार्ड की जब जांच की गई तो पता चला कि इन की लिखित परीक्षा किसी और व्यक्ति ने दी थी, जबकि शारीरिक परीक्षा देने के लिए ये लोग आए थे।
     
दत्त ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में स्वीकार किया है कि उनके स्थान पर किसी और व्यक्ति ने लिखित परीक्षा दी थी। उन्होंने बताया कि तहरीर के आधार पर धोखाधड़ी, फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार कराने सहित विभिन्न धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर पुलिस ने पांचों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
     
उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में दो लोगों की मंगलवार को गिरफ्तारी हुई थी।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
CISF