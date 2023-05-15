Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCISCE ICSE ISC RESULT : सुविधाओं के अभाव में भी नहीं डिगे इन CISCE टॉपर्स के हौसले, दिन-रात मेहनत कर बुलंदियों को छुआ

CISCE ICSE ISC RESULT : सुविधाओं के अभाव में भी नहीं डिगे इन CISCE टॉपर्स के हौसले, दिन-रात मेहनत कर बुलंदियों को छुआ

 सीआईएससीई द्वारा रविवार को घोषित किए गए दसवीं और बारहवीं के नतीजों में कई छात्रों ने कमाल दिया। किसी के परिवार की माली हालत ज्यादा ठीक नहीं है, तो किसी ने सुविधाओं के अभाव में उपलब्धि हासिल की है। पर

CISCE ICSE ISC RESULT : सुविधाओं के अभाव में भी नहीं डिगे इन CISCE टॉपर्स के हौसले, दिन-रात मेहनत कर बुलंदियों को छुआ
Anuradha Pandey​​​​​​​हिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 05:50 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

 सीआईएससीई द्वारा रविवार को घोषित किए गए दसवीं और बारहवीं के नतीजों में कई छात्रों ने कमाल दिया। किसी के परिवार की माली हालत ज्यादा ठीक नहीं है, तो किसी ने सुविधाओं के अभाव में उपलब्धि हासिल की है। परिणाम घोषित होने से पहले ही कई होनहारों को खुद पर भरोसा था। उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड और दिल्ली के कई छात्र-छात्राओं ने मुकाम हासिल किया है।

लड़कियों ने फिर लहराया परचम सीआईएससीई के इन नतीजों में भी बेटियों ने बाजी मारी है। 10वीं और 12वीं दोनों में लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों के मुकाबले ज्यादा है।

आईसीएसई यानी कक्षा 10 में नौ छात्रों ने 99.80 फीसदी अंक के साथ शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया है। जबकि, रैंकिंग में दूसरे स्थान पर 40 छात्र हैं, जिन्होंने 99.60 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं। इसके अलावा 117 छात्रों ने 99.40 फीसदी अंक प्राप्त कर रैंकिंग में तीसरे स्थान पर जगह बनाई है। कक्षा 10 में इस साल 98.94 फीसदी छात्र पास हुए हैं। इस बार के नतीजों में 1.03 प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई है। आईसीएसई कक्षा 10 में लड़कियों का उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 99.21 है जो लड़कों की तुलना में 0.5 प्रतिशत अधिक है। इस बार कक्षा 10 में 98.71 प्रतिशत लड़के पास हुए हैं।

कक्षा 12 में पांच छात्रों ने 99.75 फीसदी अंकों के साथ पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। वहीं, 14 छात्रों ने 99.5 फीसदी अंकों के साथ दूसरा स्थान पाया है। तीसरे स्थान पर संयुक्त रूप से 29 छात्र रहे हैं, जिन्होंने 99.25 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं।

अविशी सिंह बोली-मुझे खुद पर भरोसा था

आगरा की अविशी सिंह सेंट एंथनीज जूनियर कॉलेज की छात्रा है। उन्होंने 10वीं की परीक्षा में 99.8 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ देश में पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया है। उनका कहना है कि मुझे खुद पर भरोसा था, इसलिए उपलब्धि मिली।

काजल ने सुविधाओं के अभाव में जीता जहां

मेरठ के सोफिया गर्ल्स स्कूल की छात्रा काजल गोयल ने 10वीं में पांच सौ में से 498 अंक पाते हुए ना केवल उत्तर प्रदेश बल्कि देशभर में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया है। उन्होंने सुविधाओं के अभाव में जहां को जीत लिया है।

मावरा और सार्थक ने भी हासिल की कामयाबी

प्रयागराज। गर्ल्स हाईस्कूल की 12वीं की छात्रा मावरा नसीब और ब्वॉयज हाईस्कूल के 10वीं के छात्र सार्थक सिंह ने अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर बनी मेरिट में तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया है। मानविकी वर्ग की मावरा नसीब ने 99.25 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए हैं जबकि सार्थक सिंह ने 99.40 फीसदी नंबर प्राप्त किए हैं।

स्कूल के सामने पिता ने पान की गुमटी लगाई, बेटे ने नाम रोशन किया

लखनऊ। जिस कॉलेज में छात्र पढ़ता है उस कॉलेज के गेट के पास ही उसके पिता पान की दुकान लगाते हैं। फीस जमा करने में दिक्कत होती है, लेकिन पान की दुकान चलाने वाले पिता ने बच्चे की पढ़ाई नहीं रुकने दी। रविवार को जब 10वीं का परिणाम आया तो पान की गुमटी लगाने वाले पवन कुमार वर्मा के बेटे सोनू वर्मा ने 95.2 फीसदी अंकों के साथ परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण कर पिता की आंखों को खुशी से नम कर दिया।

रुशील बने नेशनल टॉपर

जमशेदपुर। हिलटॉप स्कूल टेल्को के रुशील कुमार आईसीएसई (10वीं) के नेशनल टॉपर बने हैं। छोटा गोविंदपुर स्थित कैलाशनगर निवासी रुशील को 99.8 प्रतिशत अंक मिले हैं। रुशील के पिता व्यवसाय करते है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Icse ResultCISCE ISC ResultCISCE Result