ICSE RESULT 2023 : कक्षा 12वीं में 5 छात्रों ने हासिल की 1 रैंक, 3 लड़कियां शामिल, देखें लिस्ट

CISCE ICSE 12th RESULT : छात्र यूनिक आईडी और इंडेक्स नंबर का इस्तेमाल कर cisce.org और results.cisce.org पर इसे चेक कर सकते हैं। आईएससी( 12वीं) की परीक्षाएं 13 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी।

Yogesh Joshi, नई दिल्ली, Sun, 14 May 2023 04:31 PM

ICSE Result 2023 : काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन, CISCE ने ICSE रिजल्ट 2023 जारी कर दिया है। छात्र यूनिक आईडी और इंडेक्स नंबर का इस्तेमाल कर cisce.org और results.cisce.org पर इसे चेक कर सकते हैं। आईएससी( 12वीं) की परीक्षाएं 13 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी। इस साल कक्षा 12वीं में 5 छात्रों हासिल की 1 रैंक हासिल की है। इनमें 3 लड़कियां भी शामिल हैं।

ISC Class 12 Result 2023: टॉपर्स लिस्ट

रिया अग्रवाल - 99.75 फीसदी
इप्शिता भट्टाचार्य - 99.75 प्रतिशत
मोहम्मद आर्यन तारिक - 99.75 फीसदी
शुभम कुमार अग्रवाल - 99.75 प्रतिशत
मान्या गुप्ता - 99.75 फीसदी
रिजल्ट देखने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

1. सबसे पहले बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट Results.cisce.org पर विजिट करें। 
2. अब ICSE या ISC रिजल्ट को चुनें।
3. अब कोर्स कोड, केंडिडेट UID, इंडेक्स नंबर और कैप्चा सबमिट करें।
4. अब रिजल्ट बटन पर क्लिक करें।
5. सबमिट करते ही रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. अब आप अपने रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

