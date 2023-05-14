Hindustan Hindi News
CISCE ICSE Result 2023 : कक्षा 10वीं में 9 छात्रों ने हासिल की 1 रैंक, 3 लड़कियां शामिल

cisce 10th ICSE result 2023 : काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन्स (सीआईएससीई) ने आज 14 मई को आईसीएसई (कक्षा 10) और आईएससी (कक्षा 12) की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 03:41 PM

CISCE ICSE Result 2023 : काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन्स (सीआईएससीई) ने आज 14 मई को आईसीएसई (कक्षा 10) और आईएससी (कक्षा 12) की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। नतीजे सीआईएससीई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org और results.cisce.org पर चेक किए जा सकेंगे।  10वीं में लड़कियों ने लड़कों से बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 99.21% रहा जबकि लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 98.71% रहा।  इस साल कुल 9 छात्रों ने आईसीएसई कक्षा 10वीं के परिणाम 2023 में रैंक 1 स्थान हासिल किया है। इन 9 छात्रों में से 3 लड़कियां हैं।

ICSE कक्षा 10 टॉपर्स 2023: रैंक 1

  • रुशील कुमार
  • अनन्या कार्तिक
  • श्रेया उपाध्याय
  • अद्वय सरदेसाई
  • यश मनीष भसीन
  • तनय सुशील शाह
  • हिया संघवी
  • अविशी सिंह
  • संबित मुखोपाध्याय

पिछले साल यानी 2022 में  10वीं में 99.97 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। लड़कियों का रिजल्ट 99.98 फीसदी और लड़कों का रिजल्ट 99.97 फीसदी रहा था।  चार छात्रों ने टॉप किया था। पुणे की हरगुन कौर मथारू, कानपुर की अनिका गुप्ता, बलरामपुर के पुष्कर त्रिपाठी और लखनऊ की कनिष्का मित्तल चारों स्टूडेंट्स ने 499 अंक हासिल  (99.80 फीसदी)  पूरे देश में टॉप किया था।

ICSE ISC Result 2023: यहां देखें रिजल्ट चेक करने का तरीका
स्टेप 1: बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2: होम पेज पर 10वीं वाले 'ICSE Result 2023' लिंक पर क्लिक करें और 12वीं वाले ISC Result 2023 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें। 
स्टेप 3: अब रोल नंबर एवं मांगी गई अन्य डिटेल्स डालें।
स्टेप 4: आपका 'ICSE Class 10th Result 2023' और ISC 12th Result 2023  स्क्रीन पर खुल जाएगा।
स्टेप 5: इसे चेक और डाउनलोड करें।
स्टेप 6: छात्र, रिजल्ट की डिजिटल मार्कशीट डाउनलोड करके प्रिंटआउट ले सकते हैं।

