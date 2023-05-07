सर्वोदय विद्यालय के बच्चे आर्टिफ़िशियल इंटेलिजेंस से करेंगे पढ़ाई

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरसर्वोदय विद्यालय के बच्चे आर्टिफ़िशियल इंटेलिजेंस से करेंगे पढ़ाई

प्रदेश भर में समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा संचालित 105 सर्वोदय विद्यालयों के बच्चों का भविष्य तकनीक आधारित शिक्षा से संवरेगा। बच्चों को आर्टिफ़िशियल इंटेलिजेंस की तकनीक का उपयोग करते हुए शिक्षा प्रदान की

Alakha Singhविशेष संवाददाता,लखनऊSun, 07 May 2023 11:45 PM

प्रदेश भर में समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा संचालित 105 सर्वोदय विद्यालयों के बच्चों का भविष्य तकनीक आधारित शिक्षा से संवरेगा। बच्चों को आर्टिफ़िशियल इंटेलिजेंस की तकनीक का उपयोग करते हुए शिक्षा प्रदान की जाएगी। स्मार्ट क्लास में बच्चों को थ्री डी वीडियो, हाई रेजोल्यूशन इमेज आदि के माध्यम से विभिन्न विषयों को रोचक तरीक़े से पढ़ाया जाएगा ताकि कठिन से कठिन सवाल आसानी से बच्चों को समझाया जा सके।

समाज कल्याण विभाग व एम्बाइब सीएसआर के साथ विगत सप्ताह हुए एमओयू के अनुसार कक्षा छह से 12 तक के सभी विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन कंटेंट आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस युक्त एम्बाइब मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से निःशुल्क प्रदान किया जाएगा। साथ ही जेईई, नीट की तैयारी हेतु कक्षा 11 एवं 12 के विद्यार्थियों को प्रतियोगी सामग्री व अभ्यास प्रश्न भी उपलब्ध कराए जायेंगे।

नौ एवं 10 मई को विज्ञान व गणित विषय के शिक्षकों को मास्टर ट्रेनर के रूप में प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा, जो ई-लर्निंग मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम एवं ई-कंटेंट के बेहतर प्रयोग के साथ ही आधुनिक शिक्षा पद्धति के माध्यम से विद्यार्थियों की समस्याओं का समाधान कर ठोस शैक्षिक नींव तैयार करेंगे।

प्रदेश के समाज कल्याण राज्यमंत्री स्वतंत्र प्रभार असीम अरुण ने कहा है कि ऑनलाइन एवं ऑफलाइन के हाइब्रिड मोड में तकनीक आधारित आधुनिक शिक्षा पद्धति के माध्यम से ठोस शैक्षिक नींव तैयार की जा रही है, जिससे जेईई, नीट इत्यादि प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में विद्यार्थी अपना श्रेष्ठ परिणाम प्राप्त कर सफल हो सकें। 

