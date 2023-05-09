Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: लास्ट मई में जारी हो सकता है छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरChhattisgarh Board Result 2023: लास्ट मई में जारी हो सकता है छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CGBSE) प्रत्येक साल मार्च में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा आयोजित करता है। यह परीक्षा इस बार भी 1 मार्च से 31 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 03:17 PM

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CGBSE) प्रत्येक साल मार्च में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा आयोजित करता है। यह परीक्षा इस बार भी 1 मार्च से 31 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी। सीजीबीएसई कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट मई 2023 के तीसरे सप्ताह में जारी किया जा सकता है। परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cgbse.nic.in पर देख सकते हैं।

एक क्लिक में ऐसे ऑनलाइन करें चेक

1. सबसे पहले छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cgbse.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब यहां “10th Board Result 2023” की लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. इसके बाद छात्र अपना रोल नंबर, डेट ऑफ बर्थ और कैप्चा कोड सबमिट कर दें। 
4. सारी डिटेल्स सबमिट करने के बाद रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
5. आप चाहें तो इस डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

ऐसे एक SMS से जानें रिजल्ट

1.सबसे पहले आप अपने मोबाइल फोन में मैसेजिंग ऐप खोलें।
2. अब यहां CG10ROLLNUMBER टाइप करें और इसे 56263 पर भेज दें।
3. आपको अपना रिजल्ट इसी मोबाइल नंबर पर मिल जाएगा।

Chhattisgarh Board ExamChhattisgarh BoardBoard Resultअन्य..