अव्यवस्था! केन्द्र पर छात्र और ऐन वक्त पर डीबीआरए विश्वविद्यालय ने स्थगित का दी परीक्षा

Agra University Exam: छात्र केंद्र में परीक्षा देने के लिए कक्ष में जा रहे थे। केन्द्र पर पेपर पहुंच चुके थे। इसी बीच डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय को परीक्षा कार्यक्रम तैयार करने में की गई गलती या

Alakha Singhसंवाददाता,आगराSun, 30 Apr 2023 03:54 PM

Agra University Exam: छात्र केंद्र में परीक्षा देने के लिए कक्ष में जा रहे थे। केन्द्र पर पेपर पहुंच चुके थे। इसी बीच डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय को परीक्षा कार्यक्रम तैयार करने में की गई गलती याद आ गई और परीक्षा को स्थगित कर दिया। विश्वविद्यालय ने दूसरी पाली में होने वाली फिलॉसफी की परीक्षा को स्थगित कर दिया। इसके साथ ही तीसरी पाली में होने वाली प्रथम सेमेस्टर फिलॉसफी की परीक्षा को भी स्थगित कर दिया। इसकी जानकारी कॉलेज से लेकर छात्रों तक को उसी समय हुई। विश्वविद्यालय ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के स्नातक की द्वितीय और तृतीय पाली में फिलॉसफी की परीक्षा थी। द्वितीय पाली में परीक्षा देने के लिए छात्र केन्द्र पर पहुंच गए थे। इसके साथ ही केन्द्रों ने भी परीक्षा की तैयारी शुरू कर ली। इसी बीच छात्रों के मेजर और माइनर पेपर एक ही दिन होने के बारे में पता चला। छात्रों ने इसका विरोध किया। इसके बाद मामला विश्वविद्यालय तक पहुंच और परीक्षा को स्थगित कर दिया जाता है। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. ओमप्रकाश के अनुसार, छात्रों की ओर से ऐसे विषय लिए थे जिनकी मेजर और माइनर की परीक्षा एक ही दिन थी। ऐसे में शनिवार को द्वितीय और तृतीय पाली में होने वाले फिलॉसफी का पेपर स्थगित कर दिया है। इसका नोटिफिकेशन दो दिन पहले जारी कर दिया गया। द्वितीय पाली की परीक्षा छह मई को और तृतीय पाली की परीक्षा 17 अप्रैल को करायी जाएगी।

परीक्षा स्थगित की, पता किसी को नहीं
विश्वविद्यालय का दावा है कि पेपर को दो दिन पहले स्थगित कर दिया गया था। इस संबंध में आदेश भी जारी कर दिए थे, लेकिन विश्वविद्यालय के फैसले का पता ना तो कॉलेज को था ना केन्द्र और ना ही नोडल को। ऐसे में छात्र को पता होने का सवाल की खड़ा नहीं होता है। विश्वविद्यालय जिस आदेश को दो दिन पहले जारी करने की बात कर रहा है। वह वेबसाइट पर शनिवार शाम तक मौजूद नहीं था।

एनईपी में मेजर, माइनर को नहीं समझा विश्वविद्यालय
विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन दो सत्र से राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति यानि एनईपी के आधार पर परीक्षा करा रहा है। विश्वविद्यालय की एनईपी के आधार पर यह तीसरी परीक्षा थी। मगर विश्वविद्यालय के जिम्मेदारों को मेजर और माइनर का गणित समझ नहीं आया। इसी के कारण परीक्षा के दिन तक विश्वविद्यालय को यह पता नहीं लगा सका कि छात्रों ने मेजर और मानइर कौन-कौन से विषय लिए हैं। ना ही एजेंसी विश्वविद्यालय को यह बता सकी।

University ExaminationAmbedkar University