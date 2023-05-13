Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCGPSC : छत्तीसगढ़ में 12वीं पास के लिए छात्रावास अधीक्षक के 500 पदों पर भर्ती, जानें खास बातें

CGPSC : छत्तीसगढ़ में 12वीं पास के लिए छात्रावास अधीक्षक के 500 पदों पर भर्ती, जानें खास बातें

CGPSC Recruitment 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग ने छात्रावास अधीक्षक के 500 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। 12वीं पास युवा इन पदों के लिए 20 मई 2023 से आधिकारिक वेबसाइट psc.cg.gov.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

CGPSC : छत्तीसगढ़ में 12वीं पास के लिए छात्रावास अधीक्षक के 500 पदों पर भर्ती, जानें खास बातें
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 07:36 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CGPSC Recruitment 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग ने छात्रावास अधीक्षक के 500 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। 12वीं पास युवा इन पदों के लिए 20 मई 2023 से आधिकारिक वेबसाइट psc.cg.gov.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकेंगे। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 8 जून तय की गई है। ऑनलाइन आवदेन में करेक्शन 9 जून और 10 जून को किया जा सकेगा। फीस के साथ त्रुटि सुधार 11 जून से 12 जून तक किया जा सकेगा। रिक्त पदों में 210 पद अनारक्षित है। जबकि 60 एससी, 160 एसटी और 70 ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन के साथ कोई भी प्रमाण पत्र अटैच करने की जरूरत नहीं है। 

शैक्षणिक योग्यता : मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड / विश्वविद्यालय से 12वीं पासहोना चाहिए। कंप्यूटर प्रशिक्षित अभ्यर्थी को प्रेफरेंस मिलेगा। प्रश्नपत्र में पूछे गए कंप्यूटर ज्ञान से संबंधित 50 अंकों के प्रश्न में 50 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करना जरूरी होगा। 

नोटिफिकेशन पढ़ें 

वेतन - मैट्रिक्स लेवल-6
प्रोबेशन अवधि 3 साल की होगी , इस दौरान स्टाइपेंड मिलेगा। पहले वर्ष वेतन का 70 फीसदी, दूसरे वर्ष 80 फीसदी और तीसरे वर्ष 90 फीसदी मिलेगा। 

उम्र सीमा : अधिकतम आयु सीमा 35 वर्ष।  छत्तीसगढ़ के एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी को पांच वर्ष की छूट मिलेगी। 

चयन परीक्षा/इंटरव्यू के आधार पर होगा। अगर आवेदन पत्रों की संख्या अधिक होगी कि परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। परीक्षा एक चरण में होगी जो कि वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रकार की होगी। 

छत्तीसगढ़ के स्थानीय निवासी आवेदकों से कोई शुल्क नहीं लिया जाएगा।
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
CGPSC RecruitmentCGPSC