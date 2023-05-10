Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियर CGBSE Results 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड आज जारी करेगा 10वीं-12वीं रिजल्ट, जानें टाइमिंग व चेक करने का तरीका

CGBSE Results 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड आज जारी करेगा 10वीं-12वीं रिजल्ट, जानें टाइमिंग व चेक करने का तरीका

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड आज 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजे जारी करने जा रहा है। परीक्षार्थी यहां चेक करें रिजल्ट जारी होने का समय व चेक करने का आसान तरीका-

CGBSE Results 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड आज जारी करेगा 10वीं-12वीं रिजल्ट, जानें टाइमिंग व चेक करने का तरीका
Saumya Tiwariलाइव हिन्दु्स्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 06:12 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and How to check: सीजीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के परिणाम आज 10 मई 2023, बुधवार को जारी होंगे। छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के सचिव प्रोफेसर वीके गोयल ने बताया कि शिक्षा मंत्री डॉक्टर प्रेससाय सिंह टेकाम मंडल के सभागार में 10 मई को दोपहर 12 बजे हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट के नतीजे जारी करेंगे। परीक्षार्थी सीजीबीएसई बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cgbse.nic.in या results.cg.nic.in पर रिजल्ट चेक कर पाएंगे।

सीजीबीएसई यानी छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड ने इंटरमीडिएट की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 01 मार्च से 31 मार्च के बीच आयोजित की थीं। वहीं छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाएं 02 मार्च से 24 मार्च के बीच आयोजित की गई थीं।

मोबाइल पर 4 स्टेप्स में चेक करें छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड रिजल्ट:

स्टेप 1- रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.cg.nic.in या cgbse.nic.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2- अब रिजल्ट्स 2023 टैब पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3- इसके बाद 10वीं कक्षा रिजल्ट या  12वीं कक्षा रिजल्ट 2023 पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 4- अब नया पेज खुलेगा। 
स्टेप 5- जिसमें अपना रोल नंबर, जन्मतिथि आदि की जानकारी भरकर सबमिट करें। सबमिट बटन प्रेस करते ही रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा, जिसे आप सेव कर सकते हैं या प्रिंटआउट ले सकते हैं।

बीते साल का कैसा रहा था परिणाम-

बीते साल छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड दसवीं की परीक्षा में 74.23% स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे, जिनमें लड़कियों का प्रतिशत 78.84 और लड़कों का प्रतिशत 69.7 रहा था। 12वीं की परीक्षा में 79.30% स्टूडेंट पास हुए थे। इसमें लड़कियों का प्रतिशत 81.15 और लड़कों का प्रतिशत 77.0 3 रहा था। दसवीं की परीक्षा में 3,63,301 स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हुए थे। जिसमें 2,69,478 स्टूडेंट पास हुए थे। हाई स्कूल 12वीं की परीक्षा में 2,87,673 स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हुए थे। इसमें से 2,27,991 स्टूडेंट पास हुए थे। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cgbse 10th Result 2023Cgbse 12th Result 2023