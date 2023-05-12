हत्या के आरोप में जेल में बंद पिता से मिलने आई 10वीं की टॉपर बेटी, भावुक दृश्य देख सबके छलक पड़े आंसू

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरहत्या के आरोप में जेल में बंद पिता से मिलने आई 10वीं की टॉपर बेटी, भावुक दृश्य देख सबके छलक पड़े आंसू

10वीं परीक्षा में 97.33 फीसदी लाने वाली सानिया के पिता हत्या के मामले में जेल में बंद हैं। वह तीन साल से उनसे नहीं मिली। जब जेल जाकर ये खुशखबरी उन्हें दी तो पिता व वहां मौजूद अधिकारियों के आंसू आ गए।

Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,दुर्गFri, 12 May 2023 05:16 PM

छत्तीसगढ़ में 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में मेधावियों की सूची में सातवें स्थान पर आने वाली छात्रा से जब पुलिस अधीक्षक मिलने पहुंचे तब उसने अधिकारी से तीन वर्ष से जेल में बंद अपने पिता से मिलने की इच्छा जताई। इसके बाद पुलिस ने छात्रा की मुलाकात जेल में बंद उसके पिता से कराई। जब जेल में बंद पिता ने बेटी से मिलकर रोया तब सबके आंसू छलक पड़े। छत्तीसगढ़ के माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने इस महीने की 10 तारीख को 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा के परिणाम की घोषणा की। सभी छात्रों की तरह दुर्ग के पोलसाय पारा की निवासी सानिया मरकाम को परीक्षा परिणाम का इंतजार था। 
     
जब सोनिया को जानकारी मिली कि वह 97.33 प्रतिशत के साथ वह मेधावियों की सूची में सातवें स्थान पर है तब उसने इसकी जानकारी अपनी मां को दी। मां ने सानिया को गले लगाकर आशीर्वाद दिया, लेकिन दोनों इस बात को लेकर दुखी थे कि इस गर्व के क्षण को वह अपने पिता से साझा नहीं कर सकते थे, क्योंकि वह जेल में बंद हैं। 
     
दुर्ग जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक पल्लव ने शुक्रवार को बताया, ''सानिया के पिता और भाई एक किशोर की हत्या के मामले में जेल में बंद हैं।'

पल्लव ने बताया, ''बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे आने के बाद जब मैं सानिया को बधाई देने उनके घर गया तब उसने मुझे बताया कि उसके पिता और भाई जेल में हैं और उसने पिछले तीन साल से अपने पिता को नहीं देखा है। सानिया ने मुझसे कहा कि वह अपने पिता से मिलना चाहती हैं।

उन्होंने बताया, 'मैंने तत्काल जेल प्रशासन से संपर्क किया और बृहस्पतिवार को जेल में सानिया और उसके पिता की मुलाकात कराई।'
      
पिता ही नहीं जेल अधिकारी भी रोने लगे
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि जब सानिया अपने पिता से मिली तब पिता ने बेटी को बधाई देने के साथ उसके सिर पर हाथ रखकर आशीर्वाद दिया और रोने लगे। जेल में मौजूद अधिकारियों ने जब दोनों को रोते देखा तब सभी की आंखें नम हो गईं।
       
पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया, ''छात्रा के पिता और एक भाई जो परिवार के कमाऊ सदस्य थे, वे अब जेल में हैं। छात्रा के नौ अन्य भाई-बहन हैं। परिवार आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा है। ऐसे में एक सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़कर मेधा सूची में सातवां स्थान हासिल करना अपने आप में बड़ी जीत है। यह इसका उदाहरण है कि यदि आप मेहनत करते हैं तो समस्याएं आपको रोक नहीं सकतीं।'
      
उन्होंने बताया कि दुर्ग के शासकीय आदर्श बालिका उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय की छात्रा सानिया ने 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में 600 में से 584 अंक प्राप्त किये। वह 97.33 प्रतिशत अंक के साथ जिले में प्रथम और राज्य स्तर के मधावियों की सूची में सातवें स्थान पर है।
       
छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने 10 मई को 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित किए थे।

