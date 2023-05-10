Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरwww.cgbse.nic.in 12th result CG Board Results 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स, साइंस के नतीजे जारी, 12वीं में विधि भोसले ने किया टॉप

www.cgbse.nic.in 12th result CG Board Results 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स, साइंस के नतीजे जारी, 12वीं में विधि भोसले ने किया टॉप

cgbse nic in CG Board Results 2023:छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी कर चुका है। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले CGBSE के रिजल्ट अलग-अलग जारी किए जाते थे। आज दोपहर 12 बजे परिणाम जारी हुआ।

www.cgbse.nic.in 12th result CG Board Results 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स, साइंस के नतीजे जारी, 12वीं में विधि भोसले ने किया टॉप
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 12:25 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले CGBSE के रिजल्ट अलग-अलग जारी किए जाते थे। आज दोपहर 12 बजे राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री नतीजों की घोषणा की। 1 12वीं में विधि भोसले ने किया टॉप, विधि ने 98.20 फीसदी अंक पाए हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर विवेक अग्रवाल और तीसरे नंबर रितेश कुमार है, 10वीं में राहुल यादव ने टॉप किया है।

छत्तीसगढ़ 10वीं 2023 का रिजल्ट
छत्तीसगढ़ 12वीं 2023 का रिजल्ट

12वीं क्लास की आर्ट्स, साइंस, कॉमर्स के नतीजे एक साथ जारी किए गए। आपको बता दें कि परीक्षा पास करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को 33 फीसदी अंक लाने होंगे। 10वीं और 12वीं में हर विषय में 33 फीसदी अंक लाने वाला ही पास माना जाएगा।  CGBSE live updates

नतीजे आने से पहले अगर आप तनाव ले रहे हैं या कोर्स और  करियर के ऑप्शंस पर आप कोई सलाह लेना चाहते हैं, तो मंडल द्वारा हेल्पलाइन नंबर 18002334363 जारी किया गया है। इस हेल्पलाइन पर 18 मई तक अपनी परेशानी का सोल्यूशन सुबह 10:30 से 1:30 और दोपहर दो से 5:30 बजे तक पा सकते हैं।

10वीं 12वीं का परीक्षा के परिणाम cgbse.nic.in पर और results.cg.nic.in चेक कर सकेंगे। आपको बता दें कि करीब साढ़े छह लाख स्टूडेंट्स को इस दिन का बेसब्री से इंतजार था। छत्‍तीसगढ़ 10वीं 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में  साढ़े छह लाख से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी बैठे थे। 2418 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे। 10वीं में 3,37,293 विद्यार्थी जबकि 12वीं में 327935 विद्यार्थी एग्जाम में बैठे थे।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cgbse 10th Result 2023Cgbse 12th Result 2023Chhatisgarh