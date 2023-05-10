CGBSE 10th Result 2023: कुछ देर में छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं क्लास के नतीजे होने वाले हैं जारी, 8 लाख को इंतजार , यहां आसानी से कर सकेंगे चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
Chhattisgarh Board 10th exam result: Chhattisgarh Board सीजीबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले अभ्यर्थी अपना रिजल्ट CGBSE की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cgbse.nic.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकेंगे।

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 10:40 AM

CGBSE 10th Result 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल (CGBSE) आज दोपहर 12 बजे 10वीं क्लास के नतीजों की घोषणा करेगा। छत्‍तीसगढ़ माध्‍यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के सचिव प्रोफेसर वीके गोयल के अनुसार स्‍कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉक्टर प्रेससाय सिंह टेकाम मंडल के सभागार में दोपहर 12 बजे 10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित करेंगे। आपको बता दें कि रिजल्ट चेक करना बहुत आसान है। रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए जो स्टूडेंट्स 10वीं क्लास के है, उन्हें रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए हाई स्कूल और जो स्टूडेंट्स 12वीं क्लास के हैं, उनके लिए हायर सेकंडरी को क्लिक करना होगा। इसके साथ ही कंप्यूटर के स्क्रीन पर रोल नंबर और कैप्चा वर्ड लिखना होगा। 

छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड एक साथ दोनों क्लासों दसवीं और 12वीं के नतीजों की घोषणा कर रहा है। सीजीबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले अभ्यर्थी अपना रिजल्ट CGBSE की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cgbse.nic.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकेंगे। छात्र बोर्ड रिजल्ट की दूसरी वेबसाइट results.cg.nic.in पर भी अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि 8 लाख स्टूडेंट्स को नतीजों का इंतजार है। इस बार भी बोर्ड मेरिट लिस्ट टॉपर्स के नाम, पास फीसदी आदि भी जारी करेगा। छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड की 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 2 मार्च से 24 मार्च के बीच आयोजित की गईं थी। CGBSE live updates

पिछले साल की बात करें तो पिछले साल  छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं क्लास में सुमन पटेल और सोनाली बाला ने टॉप किया था, दोनों ने 98.67 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए थे। छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड की 10वीं परीक्षा में पिछले साल 2022 में कुल 74.23 छात्र पास हुए थे। वहीं 12वीं की परीक्षा में कुल 79.30 फीसदी छात्र सफल हुए थे। आपको बता दें कि पिछले साल छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने घोषणा की थी कि बोर्ड परीक्षा के सभी टॉपर छात्रों को  हेलीकॉप्टर से घूमने का मौका मिलेगा। सरकार ने ऐलान किया था कि छत्तीसगढ़ 10वीं, 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में टॉप 10 स्थान लाने वाले छात्रों को हेलीकॉप्टर से घुमाया जाएगा।

