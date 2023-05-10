CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: CG Board टॉपरों को छत्तीसगढ़ सीएम का तोहफा, किया यह ऐलान

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: CG Board टॉपरों को छत्तीसगढ़ सीएम का तोहफा, किया यह ऐलान

CGBSE 10th 12th Result: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं परीक्षा में टॅाप 10 में आने वाले छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी है। CM ने टॉप- 10 में आने वाले छात्र- छात्राओं को हेलिकाप्टर की सैर कराने का ऐलान किया है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 01:34 PM

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं परीक्षा में टॅाप 10 में आने वाले छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा में टॉप- 10 में आने वाले छात्र- छात्राओं को हेलिकाप्टर की सैर कराने का ऐलान किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा- 'हेलीकॉप्टर तैयार है..बधाई! कक्षा दसवीं और बारहवीं की परीक्षा में टॉप टेन में स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को फिर हेलीकॉप्टर राइड कराया जाएगा। छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा ली गई 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा में सफल सभी परीक्षार्थियों एवं उनके अभिभावकों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आप सबके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। जिन लोगों को आशा के अनुरूप परिणाम नहीं मिला है, वे निराश न हों। आपके हिस्से की सफलता आपका इंतज़ार कर रही है। खूब मेहनत करें-आगे बढ़ें।'

छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट इस बार 79.96 प्रतिशत रहा जबकि 10वीं का रिजल्ट 75.5 प्रतिशत रहा। 10वीं में राहुल यादव ने टॉप किया और 12वीं में विधि ने 98.2 फीसदी अंक के साथ टॉप किया। नतीजे स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉक्टर प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम ने मंडल के सभागार में जारी किए। 

सीजी बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट के टॉप तीन स्टूडेंट्स
विधि भोसले - 98.20 फीसदी, रायगढ़ जिला। 
 विवेक अग्रवाल - 97. 40 फीसदी, जांजगीर चांपा। 
रितेश कुमार-  96.80 फीसदी मार्क्स, दुर्ग

छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं के टॉप तीन
- राहुल यादव- 98.83 फीसदी (600 में से 593 अंक)
- सिकंदर यादव-  98.67 फीसदी
- पिंकी यादव-  98.17 फीसदी

