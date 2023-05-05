Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCg Vyapam Recruitment 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ में निकली 12000 से ज्यादा शिक्षकों की भर्ती, कल से करें आवेदन

Cg Vyapam Recruitment 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ में निकली 12000 से ज्यादा शिक्षकों की भर्ती, कल से करें आवेदन

Cg Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2023: सीजी व्यापम शिक्षक भर्ती आवेदन फॉर्म vyapam.cgstate.gov.in पर 6 मई से फॉर्म भरे जा सकेंगे। छत्तीसगढ़ व्यापम भर्ती 2023 परीक्षा की तिथियां जल्द ही जारी की जाएगी।

Cg Vyapam Recruitment 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ में निकली 12000 से ज्यादा शिक्षकों की भर्ती, कल से करें आवेदन
Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,रायपुरFri, 05 May 2023 07:53 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

Cg Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2023 , छत्तीसगढ़ व्यापम शिक्षक भर्ती 2023 : छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने इस वर्ष के अंत में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले गुरुवार को राज्य में 12,489 शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया। ये वैकेंसी सीधी भर्ती प्रक्रिया से भरी जाएंगी।  इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार इसके लिए 6 मई से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। राज्य के जनसंपर्क विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के निर्देश पर राज्य के स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने 12,489 शिक्षकों के रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि 12,489 रिक्तियों में से 6,285 सहायक शिक्षक, 5,772 शिक्षक और 432 व्याख्याताओं के पद हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षा छत्तीसगढ़ व्यावसायिक परीक्षा मंडल ( CG VYAPAM ) द्वारा आयोजित की जाएगी।

सीजी व्यापम शिक्षक भर्ती आवेदन फॉर्म छत्तीसगढ़ व्यापम की वेबसाइट vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/ पर सुबह 10 बजे से ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरे जा सकेंगे। छत्तीसगढ़ व्यापम भर्ती 2023 परीक्षा की तिथियां जल्द ही जारी की जाएगी।

आरक्षण की स्थिति साफ होते ही निकलीं भर्तियां
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ में 58 प्रतिशत आरक्षण के साथ चयन और नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया जारी रखने के उच्चतम न्यायालय के एक मई के निर्देश के बाद यह कदम उठाया गया है। छत्तीसगढ़ उच्च न्यायालय ने पिछले वर्ष सितंबर माह में सरकारी नौकरियों और शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में प्रवेश में आरक्षण बढ़ाकर 58 प्रतिशत करने के राज्य सरकार के 2012 के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया था और कहा था कि 50 प्रतिशत की सीमा से अधिक आरक्षण असंवैधानिक है। उच्च न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद आदिवासी समुदायों के लिए आरक्षण 32 प्रतिशत से घटकर 20 प्रतिशत हो गया। इसके बाद पिछले साल दिसंबर में ​छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में राज्य की सरकारी नौकरियों और शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में प्रवेश के लिए कुल आरक्षण बढ़ाकर 76 प्रतिशत करने का प्रस्ताव करते हुए दो संशोधन विधेयक पारित किए गए। हालांकि ये विधेयक राज्यपाल की सहमति के लिए राजभवन के पास लंबित है।

विधेयकों के अनुसार अनुसूचित जनजाति को 32 प्रतिशत, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग को 27 प्रतिशत, अनुसूचित जाति को 13 प्रतिशत और आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग (ईडब्ल्यूएस) के लिए चार प्रतिशत आरक्षण का प्रावधान किया गया है। इससे राज्य में कुल आरक्षण 76 प्रतिशत हो जाएगा।
       
इसी बीच छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने उच्चतम न्यायालय में एक याचिका दायर कर उच्च न्यायालय के फैसले को चुनौती दी थी।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cg VyapamVyapamShikshak Bharti