CG Police Bharti 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस में 975 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित

छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस मुख्यालय ने सूबेदार, उप-निरीक्षक संवर्ग, प्लाटून कमांडर के 975 रिक्त पदों पर सीधी भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित कर दी गई है। आरक्षण विवाद के चलते यह भर्ती अटकी पड़ी थी।

Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,रायपुरThu, 11 May 2023 09:34 AM

छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस मुख्यालय ने सूबेदार, उप-निरीक्षक संवर्ग, प्लाटून कमांडर के 975 रिक्त पदों पर सीधी भर्ती के लिए मुख्य लिखित परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित कर दी गई है। आरक्षण विवाद के चलते यह भर्ती दो सालों से अटकी पड़ी थी। अब छत्तीसगढ़ व्यावसायिक परीक्षा मंडल ( CG Vyapam ) द्वारा इन पदों के लिए मुख्य लिखित परीक्षा 26, 27 और 29 मई को आयोजित की जाएगी। मुख्य लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन संभाग मुख्यालय रायपुर, बिलासपुर, दुर्ग, जगदलपुर और अंबिकापुर में किया गया है। परीक्षा केंद्र की सूचना व्यापम द्वारा पृथक से दी जाएगी। परीक्षा के लिए प्रवेश पत्र व्यापम के वेबसाइट से 18 मई को सुबह 10 बजे से डाउनलोड किए जा सकेंगे। मुख्य लिखित परीक्षा वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रकार की होगी। 
 
आपको बता दें कि छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस में सूबेदार / उप निरीक्षक संवर्ग / प्लाटून कमांडर के 975 खाली पदों पर सीधी भर्ती के लिए 17 सितंबर 2021 को नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया था। 2022 में बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य के 58 फीसदी आरक्षण को रद्द कर दिया। इस वजह से पुलिस भर्ती की प्रक्रिया सरकार ने स्थगित कर दी थी। 

एग्जाम शेड्यूल 
26 मई - हिंदी और अंग्रेजी भाषा में दक्षता का पेपर सुबह 8 बजे से 10:15 बजे तक । 
26 मई-  सामान्य ज्ञान और सामान्य अध्ययन का पेपर दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5:15 बजे तक।
27 मई - पहली पाली में सुबह 8 बजे से 10:15 बजे तक एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट । दोपहर 2 बजे से 4:15 बजे तक विज्ञान ( गणित, भौतिकी और रसायन) का पेपर ।
29 मई - कंप्यूटर विज्ञान का पेपर सुबह 8 बजे से 10:15 बजे तक।

