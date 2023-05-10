CG Board Results 2023:ये हैं छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड के 10वीं के टॉपर्स और मार्क्स

Hindustan Hindi News
छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CGBSE) ने आज कक्षा 10वीं, 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करके उम्मीदवार नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं। नतीजों के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड ने टॉपर्स की ल

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 02:15 PM

छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CGBSE) ने आज कक्षा 10वीं, 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करके उम्मीदवार नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं। नतीजों के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड ने टॉपर्स की लिस्ट और मार्क्स भी जारी किए हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं में राहुल यादव ने टॉप रिया है। राहुल के 600 में से 593 अंक हासिल किए हैं। दूसरे स्थान पर रहे सिकंदर यादव रहे हैं, जिन्होंने 98.67 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं। तीसरे स्थान पर रहने वाली पिंकी यादव रही हैं, जिन्होंने 98.17  फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं। 

