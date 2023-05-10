CG Board Result 2023 Live: आज घोषित होगा सीजी बोर्ड 10वीं-12वीं रिजल्ट, यहां कर सकेंगे चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCG Board Result 2023 Live: आज घोषित होगा सीजी बोर्ड 10वीं-12वीं रिजल्ट, यहां कर सकेंगे चेक

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 : छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल आज दोपहर 12 बजे सीजी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। परिणाम वेबसाइट cgbse.nic.in और results.cg.nic.in चेक कर सकेंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 08:22 AM

CGBSE 10th Result 2023, CGBSE 12th Result 2023 : छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल आज दोपहर 12 बजे सीजी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। 10वीं 12वीं का परीक्षा के परिणाम cgbse.nic.in पर और results.cg.nic.in चेक कर सकेंगे। छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के सचिव प्रोफेसर वीके गोयल ने बताया कि स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉक्टर प्रेससाय सिंह टेकाम मंडल के सभागार में दोपहर 12 बजे 10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित करेंगे। आपको बता दें कि करीब साढ़े छह लाख स्टूडेंट्स को इस दिन का बेसब्री से इंतजार था। छत्‍तीसगढ़ 10वीं 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में  साढ़े छह लाख से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी बैठे थे। 2418 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे। 10वीं में 3,37,293 विद्यार्थी जबकि 12वीं में 327935 विद्यार्थी एग्जाम में बैठे थे। 

छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 24 मार्च को संपन्न हो गई थीं। परीक्षाओं के बीच में ही कापियों का मूल्यांकन भी शुरू हो गया था। पिछले साल भी 14 मई को दसवीं-बारहवीं का परीक्षा परिणाम जारी किया गया था। पिछले साल 10वीं में 74.23 फीसदी और 12वीं में 79.30 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। इस बार छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड ने CGBSE 10वीं की परीक्षा 2 मार्च से 24 मार्च, 2023 तक आयोजित की थी, जबकि 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा 10 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी, 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थी।

CG CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: सीजी बोर्ड रिजल्ट विस्तृत कवरेज, परिणाम का लिंक

हेल्पलाइन नंबर 18 मई तक रहेगा चालू
परीक्षा परिणाम के पहले तनाव से बाहर निकलने, विषय व करियर के चयन व मार्गदर्शन के लिए सीजी बोर्ड द्वारा हेल्पलाइन नंबर 18002334363 जारी किया गया है। इस हेल्पलाइन पर परिक्षार्थी 18 मई तक सुबह 10:30 से 1:30 और दोपहर दो से 5:30 बजे तक संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

CG CGBSE Board Result 2023 Live: इन आसान स्टेप्स से कर सकेंगे चेक
- सबसे पहले कैंडिडेट्स आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - cgbse.nic.in पर जाएं।
- इसके बाद होमपेज पर 'सीजीबीएसई 10वीं, 12वीं रिजल्ट 2023' के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- इसके बाद, दिए गए स्थानों में अपना विवरण जैसे रोल नंबर और जन्म तिथि दर्ज करें।
- छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं रिजल्ट 2023 स्क्रीन पर प्रदर्शित होगा।
- सीजीबीएसई 10वीं, 12वीं रिजल्ट 2023 डाउनलोड करें और इसका प्रिंट आउट निकाल लें।

 

 

