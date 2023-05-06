Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCCSU : वैदिक गणित में शुरू होगा दो साल का एमए-एमएससी डिग्री कोर्स

CCSU : वैदिक गणित में शुरू होगा दो साल का एमए-एमएससी डिग्री कोर्स

वैदिक गणित में पीजी डिप्लोमा पास विद्यार्थियों को लेट्रल एंट्री के जरिए पीजी प्रोग्राम के दूसरे वर्ष में सीधे प्रवेश देने का भी प्रस्ताव है। यह कोर्स शुरू करने वाला सीसीएसयू देश का पहला विवि होगा।

CCSU : वैदिक गणित में शुरू होगा दो साल का एमए-एमएससी डिग्री कोर्स
Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,मेरठSat, 06 May 2023 02:25 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

वैदिक गणित में एक साल के डिप्लोमा करा रहे चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में अब दो साल का डिग्री भी की जा सकेगी। भारतीय गणित में एमए-एमएससी के इस डिग्री कोर्स में छात्र-छात्राओं को वैदिक गणित के साथ-साथ गणित में भारतीय गणितज्ञ पढ़ने को मिलेंगे। वैदिक गणित में दो वर्षीय डिग्री कोर्स शुरू करने वाला चौ.चरण सिंह विवि देश का पहला विवि होगा। कैंपस में पहली बार दो जूनियर रिसर्च फैलो यानी जेआरएफ ने भी वैदिक गणित में शोध शुरू किया है।

विवि ने उक्त डिग्री प्रोग्राम का सिलेबस तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। एचओडी प्रो.शिवराज सिंह पुंडीर के अनुसार कैंपस में अभी वैदिक गणित में एक साल का पीजी डिप्लोमा है, लेकिन इस कोर्स की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता और मांग के बाद अब दो साल का डिग्री प्रोग्राम भी शुरू होने जा रहा है। प्रो.शिवराज सिंह के अनुसार यह कोर्स एमए-एमएससी इन इंडियन मैथ्स के नाम से चलेगा जिसमें वैदिक गणित प्रमुख रहेगा। गणित के क्षेत्र में अन्य भारतीय गणितज्ञों के योगदान को भी इसमें शामिल किया जाएगा। कोर्स में 33 सीटें रखने का प्रस्ताव है। 

प्रो.शिवराज के अनुसार अगले सत्र से इस कोर्स में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। वैदिक गणित के इस पीजी कोर्स में एनईपी में वैदिक गणित के साथ बीए-बीएससी उत्तीर्ण करके आने वाले छात्रों को प्राथमिकता मिलेगी। विवि का वैदिक गणित में पीजी डिप्लोमा पास कर चुके विद्यार्थियों को लेट्रल एंट्री के जरिए पीजी प्रोग्राम के दूसरे वर्ष में सीधे प्रवेश देने का भी प्रस्ताव है। प्रो.शिवराज सिंह के अनुसार वैदिक गणित के साथ उक्त कोर्स शुरू करने वाला सीसीएसयू देश का पहला विवि होगा। अभी तक जहां भी वैदिक गणित की पढ़ाई हो रही है वहां यह डिप्लोमा या सर्टिफिकेट मोड में ही पढ़ाया जाता है। 
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
CCSU ExamCCSU