CCSU: पीएचडी छात्रों को राहत, अब प्रवेश 16 मई तक

विभिन्न विषयों में पीएचडी के लिए चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को चौ. चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय ने राहत दे दी है। छात्र अब 16 मई तक अपने शैक्षिक प्रमाण पत्रों की जांच कराते हुए फीस जमा कर सकते हैं। छात्रों को 16

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,मेरठSat, 06 May 2023 08:01 PM

CCSU: विभिन्न विषयों में पीएचडी के लिए चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को चौ. चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय ने राहत दे दी है। छात्र अब 16 मई तक अपने शैक्षिक प्रमाण पत्रों की जांच कराते हुए फीस जमा कर सकते हैं। छात्रों को 16 मई तक सुबह दस बजे से 12 बजे तक कैंपस स्थित शोध पंजीयन विभाग में समस्त प्रमाण पत्र एवं फीस रसीद के साथ रिपोर्ट करना होगा। चयनित छात्रों की सूची वेबसाइट पर अपलोड है।

11 मई तक भरें एमबीबीएस प्रोफेशनल के फॉर्म
विश्वविद्यालय ने एमबीबीएस द्वितीय प्रोफेशनल, फाइनल प्रोफेशनल पार्ट-एक एवं दो में केवल सप्लीमेंट्री परीक्षा के फॉर्म अब 11 मई तक भरे जा सकते हैं। छात्रों को 12 मई तक ये फॉर्म संबंधित कॉलेजों में जमा करने होंगे।

एमबीबीएस के पेपर 19 मई से
विश्वविद्यालय ने एमबीबीएस द्वितीय प्रोफेशनल सप्लीमेंट्री का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया है। सेकेंड प्रोफेशनल सप्लीमेंट्री के पेपर 30 मई, एमबीबीएस तृतीय प्रोफेशनल भाग एक सप्लीमेंट्री के 20 मई और तृतीय प्रोफेशनल भाग दो सप्लीमेंट्री के पेपर 19 मई से शुरू होंगे। परीक्षा कार्यक्रम विश्वविद्यालय वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है।

विश्वविद्यालय ने जारी किए रिजल्ट
विश्वविद्यालय ने बीबीए-बीसीए तृतीय सेमेस्टर का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया है। जिन कॉलेजों ने आंतरिक परीक्षा के अंक नहीं भेजे, उनके रिजल्ट रोके गए हैं। विश्वविद्यालय ने एमकॉम फाइनल प्राइवेट की उत्तर कुंजी भी जारी कर दी हैं। छात्र नौ मई तक उत्तर कुंजी पर अपनी आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं। 

