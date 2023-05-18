Hindustan Hindi News
CCSU: एमएड-एलएलएम एंट्रेंस के आवेदन 25 मई से, एमबीबीएस प्रथम प्रोफेशनल सप्लीमेंट्री के पेपर 30 से

मेरठ, प्रमुख संवाददाता। चौ.चरण सिंह विवि कैंपस एवं संबद्ध कॉलेजों में एमएड-एलएलएम, बीपीएड-एमपीएड कोर्स में प्रवेश को आवेदन 25 मई से 25 जून तक होंगे। छात्र www.ccsuniversity.ac.in पर आवेदन कर सकेंगे। व

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 06:56 AM

मेरठ, प्रमुख संवाददाता। चौ.चरण सिंह विवि कैंपस एवं संबद्ध कॉलेजों में एमएड-एलएलएम, बीपीएड-एमपीएड कोर्स में प्रवेश को आवेदन 25 मई से 25 जून तक होंगे। छात्र www.ccsuniversity.ac.in पर आवेदन कर सकेंगे। वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड आवेदन की कॉपी, मार्कशीट की प्रति और प्रमाण पत्र छात्रों को काउंसिलिंग के वक्त जमा करने होंगे। छात्रों को आवेदन की प्रति कैंपस भेजने की जरुरत नहीं है। सामान्य-ओबीसी वर्ग के छात्रों के लिए फीस सात सौ और एससी-एसटी के लिए पांच सौ रुपये रहेगी। प्रवेश परीक्षा जुलाई के अंतिम हफ़्ते में प्रस्तावित है। 15-25 जुलाई तक एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड किए जा सकेंगे। एमएड-एलएलएम में एंट्रेंस टेस्ट होगा जबकि बीपीएड-एमपीएड में फिटनेस टेस्ट से मेरिट तैयार होगी।

बीएड के 43 कॉलेजों केा आखिरी मौका विवि ने बीएड प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष में 43 कॉलेजों को अंतिम मौका देते हुए आंतरिक परीक्षा अंक अपलोड करने के लिए पोर्टल सक्रिय कर दिया है। विवि के अनुसार आगे से समय से अंक अपलोड नहीं होने पर कॉलेजों के नाम काउंसिलिंग में नहीं भेजे जाएंगे। उधर, विवि ने एललबी, बीए-एलएलबी, बीकॉम-एलएलबी, एलएलएम विषम सेमेस्टर, एलएलबी, बीए-एलएलबी विशेष परीक्षा बैक में नकल करने वाले 361 छात्र-छात्राओं पर कार्रवाई कर दी है। विवि ने दो सौ से अधिक विद्यार्थियों की संबंधित पेपर कोड की परीक्षा स्थगित करते हुए आगामी सेमेस्टर के पेपर देने पर भी रोक लगा दी है।

इस साल पेपर दे रहे छात्र कर सकते हैं आवेदन

विवि के अनुसार बीएड, बीए-बीएड, बीएससी-बीएड, बीएलएड, डीएलड अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा दे रहे छात्र भी एमएड में आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इन छात्रों को मार्कशीट की प्रति पहली काउंसिलिंग से ठीक 15 दिन पहले पोर्टल पर अपलोड करनी होगी।

250 अंकों का एमएड एंट्रेंस

एमएड प्रवेश परीक्षा में तीन घंटे के पेपर में 250 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न आएंगे जबकि एलएलएम में दो घंटे के पेपर में सौ। एमएड में मानसिक दक्षता, बीएड से सौ-सौ और हिन्दी या अंग्रेजी के 50 प्रश्न आएंगे।

एमबीबीएस प्रथम प्रोफेशनल सप्लीमेंट्री कोर्स की परीक्षाएं 30 मई से दो से पांच बजे की पाली में होंगी। विवि ने परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया है। छात्र विवि वेबसाइट से कार्यक्रम डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

25-30 मई तक होंगे बीएड के स्थगित प्रैक्टिकल

25-28 अप्रैल तक स्थगित हुए बीएड फाइनल के प्रैक्टिकल अब 25-30 मई तक होंगे। विवि ने बुधवार को करीब दो सौ कॉलेजों के प्रैक्टिकल का कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया। प्रैक्टिकल 25-26, 27-28 एवं 29-30 मई को होंगे।

बीपीईएस का परिणाम जारी

विवि ने बीपीईएस प्रथम एवं द्वितीय सेमेस्टर का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। विभिन्न विषयों में चुनौती मूल्यांकन का परिणाम भी अपलोड हो गया है। छात्र आज से विवि वेबसाइट से परिणाम देख सकते हैं।

एमएड-एलएलएम में सिर्फ एंट्रेंस टेस्ट से मेरिट

विवि में पहली बार एमएड-एलएलएम में केवल एंट्रेंस टेस्ट में प्राप्त अंकों से मेरिट तय होगी। शैक्षिक अंक जोड़कर मेरिट तैयार करने की व्यवस्था इस बार से खत्म हो हो रही है।

CCSU ExamCCSU