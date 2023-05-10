Hindustan Hindi News
CCSU : कैंपस में खुले BTech और MTech के रजिस्ट्रेशन, इन ब्रांच में है दाखिले का मौका

बीएससी ऑनर्स कंप्यूटर साइंस, एमबीए, एमसीए, बीबीए, बीबीए-एमबीए हॉस्पिटल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन भी पंजीकरण कराए जा सकते हैं। जल्द ही विवि में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में भी ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण शुरू होने जा रहे हैं

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,मेरठWed, 10 May 2023 09:33 AM

चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय कैंपस के सर छोटूराम इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में बीटेक-एमटेक सहित विभिन्न कोर्स में प्रवेश को ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण खुल गए हैं। कृषि, केमिकल, कम्प्यूटर साइंस, आईटी एवं एमई सहित सात ब्रांच में विद्यार्थी बीटेक जबकि सीएस-ईसी ब्रांच में एमटेक में प्रवेश को पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं। बीएससी ऑनर्स कंप्यूटर साइंस, एमबीए, एमसीए, बीबीए, बीबीए-एमबीए हॉस्पिटल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन भी पंजीकरण कराए जा सकते हैं। जल्द ही विवि में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में भी ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण शुरू होने जा रहे हैं। 

25 मई से शुरू होगी कैंपस की परीक्षाएं
विवि कैंपस में सीबीसीएस में समस्त पीजी कोर्स की सम सेमेस्टर परीक्षाएं 25 मई से कांशीराम शोधपीठ में शुरू होंगी। सात से दस और 11 से दो बजे तक प्रस्तावित ये परीक्षाएं सात जून तक चलेंगी। विवि ने परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया है। 

यूएफएम का परिणाम जारी
विवि ने एमबीबीएस-बीडीएस में नकल करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। छात्र विवि वेबसाइट से अपना परिणाम देख सकते हैं। एमएससी प्रथम एवं तृतीय सेमेस्टर के सभी विषयों के परिणाम भी घोषित हो गए हैं। 

एमए प्राइवेट की उत्तर कुंजी जारी
विवि ने एमए राजनीति विज्ञान प्राइवेट की अंतिम वर्ष में राजनीति विज्ञान, समाज शास्त्र, संस्कृत, अंग्रेजी, हिन्दी एवं अर्थशास्त्र विषयों की उत्तर कुंजी जारी कर दी है। यदि उत्तर कुंजी पर छात्रों को कोई आपत्ति है तो वे 12 मई की रात 12 बजे तक ccsuomr2023@gmail.com पर दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

