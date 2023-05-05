CCSU Exam date: यूजी-पीजी ट्रेडिशनल सम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं एक जून से

Hindustan Hindi News
 चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय से संबद्ध कॉलेजों में यूजी-पीजी ट्रेडिशनल सम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं एक जून से होंगी। विवि ने गुरुवार को परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी करते हुए वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया। जिन कोर्स

Anuradha Pandeyप्रमुख संवाददाता,मेरठFri, 05 May 2023 07:21 AM

 चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय से संबद्ध कॉलेजों में यूजी-पीजी ट्रेडिशनल सम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं एक जून से होंगी। विवि ने गुरुवार को परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी करते हुए वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया। जिन कोर्स के पेपर होंगे उसमें एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम, एमएससी होम साइंस, एमएससी एजी, एलएलबी, एलएलएम द्वितीय-चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर, बीएससी एजी, बीएससी ऑनर्स, बीएससी होम साइंस के सेमेस्टर शामिल हैं। पेपर सुबह 11 से दो और तीन से छह बजे की दो पाली में होंगे। परीक्षाएं 16 जून तक चलेंगी। विवि ने सम सेमेस्टर में विषय कोड की पुस्तिका भी जारी कर दी है।

एमए-एमकॉम फाइनल के ओल्ड कोर्स छूटे पेपर भी एक जून से पहले से जारी वर्ष 2023 की मुख्य परीक्षा में एमए, एमकॉम ओल्ड केार्स में केवल द्वितीय वर्ष के छूटे हुए भूतपूर्व एवं बैक छात्रों के पेपर भी एक जून से ही होंगे। ये पेपर 11 से दो बजे की पाली में रहेंगे।

छह विषयों में पीएचडी की मेरिट जारी-विवि ने टॉक्सिकोलॉजी, माइक्रोबॉयोलॉजी, सांख्यिकी, एजी केमेस्ट्री, डेयरी साइंस एवं टेक्नोलॉजी एवं संस्कृत विषयों में पीएचडी में चयनित छात्रों की मेरिट जारी कर दी है। छात्रों को निर्धारित तिथि तक प्रमाण पत्र जमा करते हुए फीस जमा करनी होगी। विवि ने पूर्व में जारी पीएचडी मेरिट में फीस जमा करने को दिए बैंक के आईएफसी कोड को संशोधित किया है।

जुलाई के पहले हफ्ते में एनईपी सम सेमेस्टर पेपर-एनईपी सम सेमेस्टर परीक्षाएं जुलाई के पहले हफ्ते में होंगी। कॉलेजों से अतिरिक्त कक्षाएं चलाते हुए सिलेबस पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। विवि ने कॉलेजों को प्रैक्टिकल एवं आंतरिक परीक्षाएं भी पूरी कराने को कहा है।

विवि ने जारी किए परिणाम-विवि ने बीबीए, बीसीए पंचम सेमेस्टर, एमबीबीएस प्रथम प्रोफेशनल, एलएलबी चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। छात्र आज से विवि वेबसाइट पर परिणाम देख सकते हैं।

CCSU ExamCCSU