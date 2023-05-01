Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCCSU Exam 2023: 3 से 13 तक मुख्य परीक्षाओं के नहीं होंगे पेपर

CCSU Exam 2023: 3 से 13 तक मुख्य परीक्षाओं के नहीं होंगे पेपर
Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,मेरठMon, 01 May 2023 09:02 PM

CCSU Exam 2023: सहारनपुर मंडल में चार और मेरठ मंडल में 11 मई को प्रस्तावित निकाय चुनाव के चलते चौ.चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय से संबद्ध कॉलेजों में कल यानी तीन से 13 मई तक की मुख्य परीक्षाएं स्थगित रहेंगी। इस अवधि में स्थगित यूजी-पीजी रेगुलर-प्राइवेट की परीक्षाओं का संशोधित कार्यक्रम भी विश्वविद्यालय ने जारी कर दिया है। विश्वविद्यालय के अनुसार एनईपी प्रथम-तृतीय सेमेस्टर में सात मई तक पेपर यथावत चलते रहेंगे जबकि आठ से 13 मई तक पेपर नहीं होंगे। विश्वविद्यालय ने सोमवार को उक्त नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए छात्रों से निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार ही उपस्थित होने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

पांच मई तक भरें सम सेमेस्टर के परीक्षा फॉर्म
विश्वविद्यालय ने कैंपस-कॉलेजों में एमए, एमकॉम, एमएससी, एमएससी कृषि, बीएससी क़ृषि, बीएससी गृह विज्ञान, एलएलएम, एलएलबी सेमेस्टर के परीक्षा फॉर्म अब पांच मई तक भरे जा सकेंगे। विश्वविद्यालय ने सोमवार को अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाते हुए छात्रों को राहत दे दी। विश्वविद्यालय के अनुसाार पांच सौ रुपये के विलंब शुल्क के साथ 12 मई तक फॉर्म भरते हुए कॉलेजों में 15 मई तक जमा हो सकेंगे। कॉलेज ये फॉर्म 17 मई तक कैंपस में जमा करेंगे। सेमेस्टर एक्स एवं बैक के फॉर्म भी इसी दौरान भरे जाएंगे।

यूपी बोर्ड का डाटा लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू
स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण के लिए विश्वविद्यालय ने यूपी बोर्ड में वर्ष 2023 में उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों का डाटा लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। एक-दो दिन में बोर्ड को विश्वविद्यालय पत्र भेज देगा। डाटा मिलते ही विश्वविद्यालय प्रथम वर्ष के पंजीकरण शुरू करेगा।

संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी जारी
विश्वविद्यालय ने बीकॉम रेगुलर-प्राइवेट पेपर कोड सी-301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम फाइनल एबीसी-003 की संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी जारी कर दी हैं। छात्र विश्वविद्यालय वेबसाइट से उत्तर कुंजी देख सकते हैं। विश्वविद्यालय जल्द ही परिणाम जारी करेगा।

मेरठ कॉलेज में आंतरिक परीक्षाएं छह से
मेरठ कॉलेज में बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम प्रथम-तृतीय सेमेस्टर में सभी माइनर विषयों की आन्तरिक परीक्षा छह, आठ एवं 13 मई को संबंधित विभागों में दस बजे से 11:30 बजे तक होंगी। प्रेस प्रवक्ता डॉ.हरिशंकर राय के अनुसार छात्र अधिक जानकारी कॉलेज से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

परीक्षा में अब मेटल डिटेक्टर से चेकिंग
विश्वविद्यालय में जल्द ही मेटल डिटेक्टर से परीक्षा में छात्र-छात्राओं की चेकिंग शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके लिए विश्वविद्यालय ने 10 मेटल डिटेक्टर खरीद लिए हैं। ये सभी डिटेक्टर कैंपस पहुंच गए हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ.अश्विनी शर्मा के अनुसार पहले चरण में दस मेटल डिटेक्टर मंगवाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक सचल दल को एक-एक मेटल डिटेक्टर दिया जाएगा। परीक्षा में मोबाइल सहित इलेक्ट्रानिक डिवाइस से नकल में बढ़ते मामलों के बीच विश्वविद्यालय ने मेटल डिटेक्टर से चेकिंग कराने का फैसला लिया है।
 

