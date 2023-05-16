CCSU Admission 2023: दो पोर्टल पर करना होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन, कैंपस में तीन कोर्स का विकल्प

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCCSU Admission 2023: दो पोर्टल पर करना होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन, कैंपस में तीन कोर्स का विकल्प

CCSU Admission: चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय कैंपस एवं संबद्ध कॉलेजों में बीए, बीकॉम, बीएससी सहित विभिन्न कोर्स में प्रवेश को स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण एक-दो दिन में शुरू हो जाएंगे।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,मेरठTue, 16 May 2023 11:56 AM

चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय कैंपस एवं संबद्ध कॉलेजों में बीए, बीकॉम, बीएससी सहित विभिन्न कोर्स में प्रवेश को स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण एक-दो दिन में शुरू हो जाएंगे। छात्रों को इस बार कैंपस-कॉलेज दोनों में प्रवेश के लिए अलग-अलग पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण कराना होगा। छात्रों को कैंपस या कॉलेज किसी एक में भी पंजीकरण की छूट रहेगी। विश्वविद्यालय ने फीस में बढ़ोतरी नहीं की है और पंजीकरण केवल 115 में रुपये में होगा। छात्र इस फीस में तीन कॉलेज और कैंपस में तीन कोर्स चुन सकेंगे। ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के लिए छात्रों को यूपीआई सहित क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड का विकल्प भी मिलेगा। दोनों पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण में छात्र को केवल एक में ही फीस जमा करनी होगी। कंपनी द्वारा तैयार प्रवेश पोर्टल पर सोमवार को विवि की मुहर लग गई।

अभी नहीं मिला बोर्ड का डाटा
विवि को फिलहाल यूपी बोर्ड, आईएससी और सीबीएसई सहित तीनों बोर्ड में इस साल उत्तीर्ण छात्रों का डाटा नहीं मिला है। ऐसे में इस साल पास हुए छात्रों को पंजीकरण के लिए इंतजार करना होगा, लेकिन बीते वर्षों में उत्तीर्ण बोर्ड विद्यार्थियों के लिए पोर्टल एक-दो दिन में खुल जाएगा। 

छात्रों पर पड़ेगा बोझ
विवि ने पंजीकरण फीस ना बढ़ाकर छात्रों को भले ही राहत दे दी, लेकिन दो-दो पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण उनकी जेब पर भारी पड़ेंगे। अधिकांश विद्यार्थी साइबर कैफे पर पंजीकरण कराते हैं। अलग-अलग पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण से छात्रों को साइबर कैफे पर दो-दो बार फीस जमा करनी होगी। 

ऐसा करते तो बच जाता दोहरा रजिस्ट्रेशन
सॉफ्टवेयर डवलपमेंट से जुड़े विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अलग-अलग पोर्टल बनाने के बजाय एक ही पंजीकरण कराया जा सकता है। एक ही पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण के दौरान छात्रों से कॉलेज और कैंपस में प्रवेश का विकल्प पूछा जा सकता है। दोनों जगह प्रवेश के इच्छुक छात्रों का डाटा कैंपस या फिर कॉलेज दोनों में अलग-अलग सिंक किया जा सकता था। इससे छात्र को देाहरे पंजीकरण की जरुरत नहीं पड़ती और डाटा अलग-अलग मिल जाता। 

17 मई तक भरें बीएड परीक्षा फॉर्म
विवि ने बीएड प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष में मुख्य,एक्स एवं बैक के विद्यार्थी अब 17 मई तक अपने फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। पूर्व में आवेदन से वंचित छात्रों को विवि ने आखिरी मौका दिया है। भरे हुए फॉर्म 18 मई तक कॉलेजों में जमा करने होंगे। 

चार विषयों में पीएचडी की मेरिट जारी
विवि ने एग्रोनॉमी, होम साइंस, समाज शास्त्र और उर्दू में पीएचडी में प्रवेशित विद्यार्थियों की सूची जारी कर दी है। चयनित छात्रों को निर्धारित तिथि तक प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी होगी। वहीं अर्थशास्त्र में पीएचडी में प्रवेश के लिए इंटरव्यू आज 10 बजे से कैंपस स्थित अर्थशास्त्र विभाग में होंगे। 

नैक नहीं तो पीजी कोर्स पर रोक
विवि ने संबद्ध कॉलेजों को नैक नहीं कराने पर पीजी कोर्स में संबद्धता विस्तार नहीं करने की शर्त लगा दी है। विवि के अनुसार नैक नहीं होने की स्थिति में संबंधित कॉलेजों में पीजी कोर्स का संबद्धता विस्तार नहीं किया। यानी पीजी में प्रवेश नहीं हो सकेंगे। 

ओएमआर, रिजल्ट जारी
विवि ने बीवीएमएल एमडी प्रथम, तृतीय, पंचम सेमेस्टर, बीवीएटीएचएम प्रथम, तृतीय एवं पंचम सेमेस्टर का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। एमए फाइनल प्राइवेट में नए कोर्स की उत्तर कुंजी भी जारी कर दी गई हैं। छात्र आज से विवि वेबसाइट से परिणाम देख सकते हैं। 

