CBSE Class 12 pass percentage: सीबीएसई 12वीं रिजल्ट में पिछले साल से पास फीसदी में आई कमी

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 11:19 AM

CBSE 12th Result 2023 : सीबीएसई 12वीं रिजल्ट cbseresults.nic.in , results.cbse.nic.in व cbse.gov.in पर तुरंत रिजल्ट जारी कर सभी को चौंका दिया है।इस साल सीबीएसई ने 15 फरवरी से 21 मार्च तक कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं आयोजित की थी। जबकि कक्षा 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से 5 अप्रैल, 2023 तक हुईं थीं।

सीबीएसई रिजल्ट Direct Link

सीबीएसई का नोटिस जारी होते ही सीबीएसई की वेबसाइट पर रिजल्ट जारी होने का लिंक एक्टिव कर दिया गया। स्टूडेंट्स डिजिलॉकर ( DigiLocker ) से भी अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस साल बारहवीं का रिजल्ट पिछले साल से कम गया है। पिछले साल जहां नतीजे 92.71 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं, वहीं इस साल 12वीं सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में  कुल 87.33 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों की तुलना में 6 फीसदी बेहतर रहा। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 90.68 फीसदी तो लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 84.67 फीसदी रहा। 

