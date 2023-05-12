Hindustan Hindi News
CBSE 10th Result 2023:12वीं के बाद सीबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, 93.12 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास

Anuradha Pandey, नई दिल्ली, Fri, 12 May 2023 01:56 PM

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: 12वीं के बाद सीबीएसई 10वीं रिजल्ट भी जारी हो गया है। 10वीं के स्टूडेंट्स अपना परिणाम cbseresults.nic.in , results.cbse.nic.in व cbse.gov.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं। इस बार 93.12 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। जो पिछले साल से कम है। पिछले साल 2022 के नतीजों को देखा जाए तो कक्षा 10वीं में 94.40% छात्रों ने सफलता हासिल की थी। किसी भी अनहेल्दी प्रतियोगिता को बढ़ावा न देते हुए सीबीएसई ने मेरिट लिस्ट न जारी करने का फैसला लिया है। हालांकि अंतर बहुत कम का है। स्टूडेंट्स नीचे दी गई वेबसाइट्स पर जाकर नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं।  CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Direct Link
cbse.gov.in
results.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in

जैसे ही 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी हुआ , वैसे स्टूडेंट्स को 10वीं के नतीजे को लेकर धड़कने बढ़ गईं। आपको बता दें कि सीबीएसई 10वीं क्लास के एग्जाम CBSE Class 10th examination फरवरी से शुरू हुए थे। करीब  2186485 स्टूडेंट्स को नतीजों का इंतजार है। पिछलों कुछ सालों के रिजल्ट को देखा जाए तो सीबीएसई नतीजे घोषित करने के लिए किसी भी प्रैस कांफ्रेंस का आयोजन नहीं करती है। सीधे सीबीएसई की वेबसाइट पर नतीजे जारी कर दिए जाते हैं।

 सीबीएसई ने 15 फरवरी से 21 मार्च तक कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं आयोजित की थी। सीबीएसई 10वीं रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स एक छह अंकों के सिक्योरिटी पिन के जरिए डिजिलॉकर ( DigiLocker ) से अपनी मार्कशीट कम सर्टिफिकेट और माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

CBSE 10th Result 2023: सीबीएसई रिजल्ट उमंग ऐप पर ऐसे चेक करें

1. सबसे पहले गूगल प्ले स्टोर से उमंग ऐप स डाउनलोड करें। 
2. अपना मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड करें
3. होम पर दिए सेक्शन  'All Services' पर क्लिक करें
4. इसके बाद आपको 'CBSE' लिंक दिखाई देगा। 
5. यहां आप रोल नंबर डालकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं।

