हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Results 2023 : तीन लाख विद्यार्थियों के 90 से अधिक अंक, सरकारी स्कूल रहे आगे

CBSE Results 2023 : तीन लाख विद्यार्थियों के 90 से अधिक अंक, सरकारी स्कूल रहे आगे

CBSE Results 2023: सीबीएसई ने शुक्रवार को 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिए। दोनों कक्षा के करीब 3.08 लाख विद्यार्थी ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 06:45 AM

सीबीएसई ने शुक्रवार को 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिए। दोनों कक्षा के करीब 3.08 लाख विद्यार्थी ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए। जबकि, 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाले छात्र 66 हजार रहे।

दसवीं में 93.12 फीसदी, जबकि 12वीं में 87.33 प्रतिशत छात्र सफल रहे। वर्ष 2022 की अपेक्षा 2023 में उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों का प्रतिशत कम रहा। 12वीं का नतीजा पिछले साल की अपेक्षा 5.38 फीसदी कम रहा, जबकि 10वीं के परिणाम में भी 2022 की अपेक्षा 1.28 फीसदी की कमी दर्ज की गई। इसकी वजह कोविड से उपजी स्थितियों को माना जा रहा है। बोर्ड 0.1 प्रतिशत को मेरिट प्रमाणपत्र देगा, जिन्होंने विभिन्न विषयों में उच्चतम अंक प्राप्त किए हैं।

सरकारी स्कूल आगे

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में 12वीं का परिणाम 91.59 फीसदी रहा है, जबकि पूरे देश का 87.33 प्रतिशत। शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी ने दावा किया कि 10वीं बोर्ड में भी केजरीवाल सरकार के स्कूलों ने पिछले रिकॉर्ड से बेहतर किया है। 

