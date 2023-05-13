CBSE Results 2023 : छात्राओं ने लहराया परचम, 12वीं में पूरक परीक्षा वाले छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ी

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Results 2023 : छात्राओं ने लहराया परचम, 12वीं में पूरक परीक्षा वाले छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ी

Yogesh Joshiअभिनव उपाध्याय,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 07:06 AM

राजधानी के निजी ही नहीं, सरकारी स्कूलों में भी छात्राओं ने बाजी मारी है। निजी व सरकारी स्कूल मिलाकर 12वीं में कुल 3,56,247 विद्यार्थियों ने परीक्षा में नामांकन कराया, जिनमें 3,51,462 ने परीक्षा दी और 3,24,094 उत्तीर्ण हुए। उत्तीर्ण होने वालों में छात्रों का फीसदी 90.50 है, जबकि छात्राओं का प्रतिशत 93.99 है। दिल्ली में कुल 92.21 फीसदी विद्यार्थी पास हुए हैं।

दिल्ली को पिछले वर्ष से सीबीएसई ने पूर्वी और पश्चिमी जोन में बांटा है। दोनों जोन में परीक्षा परिणाम विगत वर्ष की अपेक्षा कम रहा है, हालांकि पंजीकृत छात्रों की संख्या में इजाफा देखा गया है, लेकिन परिणाम में अंतर बढ़ा है। पूर्वी जोन में 12वीं की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों की संख्या में 72 हजार से अधिक का इजाफा हुआ है। वहीं, पश्चिमी जोन में यह संख्या 40 हजार से अधिक है। यानी कुल एक लाख परीक्षार्थी इस साल बढे हैं। पश्चिमी जोन के निजी स्कूलों में 96.96 फीसदी लड़कियां और 93.29 प्रतिशत लड़के उत्तीर्ण हुए। सरकारी स्कूलों में 94.42 फीसदी लड़कियों और 92.48 प्रतिशत लड़के पास हुए हैं। पूर्वी जोन में सरकारी स्कूलों में 97 फीसदी लड़कियों और 92.82 फीसदी लड़कों ने परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की है। निजी स्कूलों में 92.25 फीसदी लड़कियों और 84.49 प्रतिशत लड़के उत्तीर्ण हुए हैं।

12वीं में पूरक परीक्षा वाले छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ी 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा देने वाले विद्यार्थियों में पूरक परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ी है। यह संख्या विगत वर्ष की अपेक्षा काफी बढ़ गई है।

