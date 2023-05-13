CBSE Results 2023 : 66 हजार होनहारों ने 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक किए प्राप्त

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Results 2023 : 66 हजार होनहारों ने 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक किए प्राप्त

देशभर में सीबीएसई के 10वीं-12वीं कक्षा के करीब 3.08 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने 90 फीसदी से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए हैं, जबकि 95 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा अंक हासिल करने वाले छात्रों की संख्या लगभग 66 हजार रही।

Yogesh Joshiहिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 06:49 AM

देशभर में सीबीएसई के 10वीं-12वीं कक्षा के करीब 3.08 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने 90 फीसदी से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए हैं, जबकि 95 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा अंक हासिल करने वाले छात्रों की संख्या लगभग 66 हजार रही। हालांकि, बोर्ड ने अंकों के आधार पर मेधा सूची और श्रेणी जारी करने की परिपाटी खत्म कर दी है। पिछले साल भी किसी तरह की मेरिट सूची जारी नहीं की थी।

राजधानी की रैंकिंग गिरी

10वीं के परिणाम को रीजनवार देखें तो दिल्ली शीर्ष 10 में भी स्थान नहीं बना पाई है। विगत वर्ष दिल्ली वेस्ट 14वें और दिल्ली ईस्ट 15 वें स्थान पर थे। 2023 के परिणाम में वेस्ट दिल्ली 13वें स्थान पर ईस्ट दिल्ली 15 वें स्थान पर है। पश्चिमी दिल्ली की रैंकिंग में जहां सुधार देखा गया है, वहीं पूर्वी दिल्ली में कोई अंतर नहीं आया है।

दसवीं कक्षा के रीजन वाइज परीक्षा परिणाम में तिरुवंतपुरम आगे और गुवाहाटी पीछे रहा

एक बार फिर जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के विद्यार्थियों ने संस्थागत रूप से बाजी मारी है। सबसे अधिक यहीं के विद्यार्थी कक्षा 10 व कक्षा 12 में उत्तीर्ण हुए हैं। कक्षा 12 में यहा का परीक्षा परिणाम 97.51 फीसदी है, जबकि कक्षा 10 में यह परिणाम 99.14 फीसदी है।

12वीं में संस्थागत रूप से देश में स्थान लाने वाले संस्थानों के यहां पास प्रतिशत

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय 97.51

सीटीएसए 96.77

केंद्रीय विद्यालय 92.51

निजी स्कूल 87.17

सरकारी सहायता प्राप्त स्कूल 87.17

सरकारी स्कूल 83.83

