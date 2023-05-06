Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE : सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं प्रैक्टिकल में फेल होनेवाले छात्रों को नहीं देनी होगी थ्योरी की परीक्षा

CBSE : सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं प्रैक्टिकल में फेल होनेवाले छात्रों को नहीं देनी होगी थ्योरी की परीक्षा

CBSE 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में शामिल होनेवाले विद्यार्थी प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में फेल हो जाते हैं तो उनको इस वर्ष से थ्योरी एग्जाम नहीं देना होगा। वैसे छात्र सिर्फ प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा देंगे।

CBSE : सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं प्रैक्टिकल में फेल होनेवाले छात्रों को नहीं देनी होगी थ्योरी की परीक्षा
Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,रांचीSat, 06 May 2023 12:41 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में फेल होनेवाले छात्रों के लिए नियम में संशोधन कर उन्हें बड़ी राहत दी है। बोर्ड द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार अब प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में फेल होनेवाले छात्रों को प्रैक्टिकल के साथ थ्योरी पेपर की परीक्षा नहीं देनी पड़ेगी। नोटिफिकेशन में कहा गया है कि इस वर्ष 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में शामिल होनेवाले विद्यार्थी किसी कारणवश प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में फेल हो जाते हैं तो उनको इस वर्ष से थ्योरी एग्जाम नहीं देना होगा। वैसे छात्र सिर्फ प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा देंगे।

परीक्षा स्कूल स्तर पर आयोजित कर बोर्ड को नया प्राप्तांक भेज दिया जाएगा। पूर्व में थ्योरी में मिले अंक के साथ उसे जोड़कर नया रिजल्ट प्रकाशित किया जाएगा। इससे पूर्व पुराने नियम के अनुसार जो विद्यार्थी प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में हो जाते थे, उन्हें कंपार्टमेंटल परीक्षा में थ्योरी की भी परीक्षा देनी पड़ती थी।

थ्योरी के अंक कैरी फॉरवर्ड होंगे फिरायालाल पब्लिक स्कूल के प्राचार्य सह सहोदय ग्रुप के सचिव नीरज कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि यह 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षा देनेवाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए खुशखबरी है। प्रैक्टिकल में फेल होनेवाले छात्रों को स्कूल स्तर पर ही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा देकर पास करना होगा। थ्योरी के अंक कैरी फॉरवर्ड हो जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रतियोगिती परीक्षा की तैयारी करनेवाले विद्यार्थियों को इस नियम से काफी लाभ मिलेगा। कई विद्यार्थी ऐसे होते हैं जो प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी के क्रम में प्रैक्टिकल कक्षा से दूर रह जाते हैं और बाद में फेल कर जाते हैं।

परीक्षा को लेकर बोर्ड द्वारा एक बदलाव यह भी
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने की ओर से बीते दिन एक और संशोधन किया गया था। इस साल से छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए कंपार्टमेंटल और इंप्रूवमेंट परीक्षा का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। इसकी जगह पर बोर्ड की ओर से सप्लीमेंट्री परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। बोर्ड की ओर से बताया गया है कि कंपार्टमेंटल और इंप्रूवमेंट परीक्षा का नाम बदलकर सप्लीमेंट्री परीक्षा कर दिया गया है। इसमें योग्यता एवं मानदंड में भी कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

बोर्ड की यह पहल सराहनीय है। उद्देश्य है कि बच्चों को आगे बढ़ने में मदद मिले। इस नियम के जरिए बच्चों का साल बर्बाद नहीं होगा। खासकर उन बच्चों को लाभ होगा, जो किसी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा में सफल हो जाते हैं, लेकिन प्रैक्टिकल में फेल होने के कारण आगे नहीं बढ़ पाते। - नीरज कुमार सिन्हा, प्राचार्य, फिरायालाल पब्लिक स्कूल

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse Result 2023CBSECbse 12th Result 2023अन्य..