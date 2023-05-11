Hindustan Hindi News
CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: 6 अंकों के सिक्योरिटी पिन से मार्कशीट व सर्टिफिकेट डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे छात्र

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स एक छह अंकों के सिक्योरिटी पिन के जरिए डिजिलॉकर से अपनी मार्कशीट सर्टिफिकेट व माइग्रेशन सर्टिफइकेट डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 09:18 AM

CBSE Result 2023: सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स एक छह अंकों के सिक्योरिटी पिन के जरिए डिजिलॉकर (  DigiLocker ) से अपनी मार्कशीट कम सर्टिफिकेट और माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। यह छह अंकों का सिक्योरिटी पिन उन्हें अपने स्कूल से मिलेगा। इस पिन की मदद से स्टूडेंट्स डिजिलॉकर अकाउंट पर जाकर अपनी डिजिटल मार्कशीट व सर्टिफिकेट समेत विभिन्न एकेडमिक डॉक्यूमेंट्स डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने बुधवार को एक नोटिस जारी कर यह जानकारी दी। स्टूडेंट्स के डेटा की प्राइवेसी और सुरक्षा मजबूत करने के लिए सीबीएसई ने पिछले साल से इस छह अंकों के सिक्योरिटी पिन वाली व्यवस्था को शुरू किया था। 

सीबीएसई ने नोटिस में कहा है कि 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट बहुत जल्द घोषित होने वाला है। स्टूडेंट वाइज सिक्योरिटी पिन की फाइल स्कूलों को मुहैया करा दी जाएगी। सभी स्कूल अपने अपने डिजिलॉकर अकाउंट पर जाकर इस फाइल को डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। स्कूलों को cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/public/auth/login पर जाकर लॉग इन एज स्कूल ( Login As School ) करना होगा। अपनी डिटेल्स डालकर वे लॉगइन कर पाएंगे। यहां से सिक्योरिटी पिन फाइनल डाउनलोड होने के बाद स्कूल इन्हें सुरक्षित ढंग से छात्रों को अलग अलग वितरित कर सकेंगे। 

CBSE Result 2023 Live: सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट लाइव विस्तृत कवरेज

जानें स्टूडेंट्स कैसे सिक्योरिटी पिन से अपने डिजिलॉकर पर जाकर डॉक्यूमेंट्स प्राप्त कर सकेंगे 
- सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स डिजिलॉकर पर अपने मार्कशीट कम पासिंग सर्टिफिकेट व माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। 
- छात्र पहले 
https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse पर जाएं। 
-  Get Started with Account Confirmation के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- अपनी कक्षा सेलेक्ट करें और स्कूल कोड, रोल नंबर व छह अंकों का सिक्योरिटी पिन डालकर नेक्स्ट पर क्लिक करें।
- अब आपके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर एक ओटीपी आएगा। ओटीपी डालकर सब्मिट के बटन पर क्लिक करें।
- अब आपका डिजिलॉकर अकाउंट एक्टिव हो जाएगा। डिजिलॉकर अकाउंट पर जाएं।
- सीबीएसई रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद आप “Issued documents section” सेक्शन पर जाकर मार्कशीट कम पासिंग सर्टिफिकेट व माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। 

अगर आप पहले से ही डिजिलॉकर के रजिस्टर्ड यूजर हैं यानी आपका मोबाइल नंबर पहले से डिजीलॉकर के साथ रजिस्टर्ड है, ऐसी स्थिति में आपको मैसेज आएगा- जैसे 'कृपया क्लिक करें डिजिलॉकर अकाउंट पर जाएं'।

