Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Result 2023: क्या 11 मई को सीबीएसई रिजल्ट?, सीबीएसई ने ट्वीट कर बताई सच्चाई

CBSE Result 2023: क्या 11 मई को सीबीएसई रिजल्ट?, सीबीएसई ने ट्वीट कर बताई सच्चाई

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी CBSE के 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के नतीजों का स्टूडेंट्स बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच सीबीएसई नतीजों की तारीख को लेकर एक फर्जी नोटिस सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसम

CBSE Result 2023: क्या 11 मई को सीबीएसई रिजल्ट?, सीबीएसई ने ट्वीट कर बताई सच्चाई
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 03:21 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी CBSE के 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के नतीजों का स्टूडेंट्स बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच सीबीएसई नतीजों की तारीख को लेकर एक फर्जी नोटिस सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें लिखा है कि नतीजे सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे 11 मई को जारी किए जाएंगे। यही नहीं इस फर्जी नोटिस में  ऑफिशियल सर्कुलर की तरह  मार्क्सशीट डाउनलोड करने के लिए डिटेल्स, डिजिटल माक्सशीट, रिजल्ट लिंक और डिजीलॉकर आदि सभी का जिक्र किया गया है। अगर आपके पास भी ऐसा कोई नोटिस आया है, तो आपको बता दें कि सीबीएसई ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी है कि यह नोटिस फर्जी है। सीबीएसई 10वीं, 12वीं के रिजल्ट को लेकर अभी आधिकारिक नोटिफिकेशन जारी नहीं हुआ है। सीबीएसई नतीजों से पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर रिजल्ट की तारीख की घोषणा करेगी।

इसके अलावा हिन्दुस्तान टाइम्स से बातचीत में सीबीएसई के स्पोकपर्सन ने कहा है कि सीबीएसई के रिजल्ट घोषित होने की तारीख का नोटिस पूरी तरह से फर्जी है।   बता दें कि सीबीएसई के 10वीं और12वीं का रिजल्ट आने वाला है, लेकिन बोर्ड की ओर से अभी तक कोई तिथि जारी नहीं की गई है। छात्रों को सलाह दी जाती है कि सीबीएसई के नतीजों के किसी भी अपडेट के लिए  बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइटों cbse.nic.in और cbse.gov.in पर भी अपडेट का इंतजार करें। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse Result 2023Cbse 12th Result 2023Cbse 10th Result 2023अन्य..