CBSE Result 2023:इन वेबसाइट्स पर देख सकेंगे सीबीएसई क्लास 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट

CBSE Result 2023:इन वेबसाइट्स पर देख सकेंगे सीबीएसई क्लास 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट

सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट एसएमएस और आईवीआरएस के जरिए भी चेक करने का ऑप्शन देगा। इससे जुड़ी जानकारी रिजल्ट के दिन ही स्टूडेंट्स को दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा स्टूडेंट्स रिजल्ट को डिजीलॉकर और उमंग

CBSE Result 2023:इन वेबसाइट्स पर देख सकेंगे सीबीएसई क्लास 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 04 May 2023 01:01 PM

सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट एसएमएस और आईवीआरएस के जरिए भी चेक करने का ऑप्शन देगा। इससे जुड़ी जानकारी रिजल्ट के दिन ही स्टूडेंट्स को दी जाएगी।  इसके अलावा स्टूडेंट्स रिजल्ट को डिजीलॉकर और उमंग ऐप UMANG पर भी चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही सीबीएसई की वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in पर भी नतीजे चेक किए जा सकते हैं।सीबीएसई की परीक्षाएं समाप्त होने के बाद अब मूल्यांकन कार्य केंद्रों पर तेजी से हुआ।मई के महीने में किसी भी दिन रिजल्ट आने की उम्मीद है। सीबीएसई से भी रिजल्ट को लेकर अभी तक कोई अपडेट नहीं आई है।
आपको बता दें कि इस बार सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं के करीब 38 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने यह पेपर दिया था। इनमें कक्षा 10 में 21 लाख से ज्यादा और 12वीं के 16 लाख से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राओं ने परीक्षा दी थी। सीबीएसई 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से 21 मार्च 2023 तक और 15 मार्च से 5 अप्रैल 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थीं।

