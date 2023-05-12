Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE class 12 results:: इस साल सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट रहा डाउन, पास प्रतिशत और टॅाप स्कोर में गिरावट

CBSE class 12 results:: इस साल सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट रहा डाउन, पास प्रतिशत और टॅाप स्कोर में गिरावट

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने शुक्रवार को कक्षा 12 की परीक्षाओं के परिणामों की घोषणा की, जिसमें पिछले साल की तुलना में कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत में 5.38 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है।

CBSE class 12 results:: इस साल सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट रहा डाउन, पास प्रतिशत और टॅाप स्कोर में गिरावट
Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 01:41 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने शुक्रवार को कक्षा 12 की परीक्षाओं के परिणामों की घोषणा की, जिसमें पिछले साल की तुलना में कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत में 5.38 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है। पिछले साल कोरोना वायरस की वजह से परीक्षाएं दो भागों में आयोजित की गई थीं। हालांकि, पास प्रतिशत 2019 की तुलना में अधिक रहा है जब सभी विषयों की परीक्षाएं इस वर्ष की भांति ही आयोजित की गईं थीं।

पिछले वर्ष 92.71% की तुलना में इस वर्ष कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 87.33% दर्ज किया गया है। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि दो टर्म की परीक्षाओं ने पिछले साल पास प्रतिशत बढ़ाने में मदद की। “2022-23 के इस बैच के लिए बोर्ड ने एक टर्म वार्षिक परीक्षा मोड फिर से शुरू किया था और इसलिए पास प्रतिशत कम हो गया है। हालांकि, पास प्रतिशत 2019 की तुलना में अधिक रहा है। 2019 में पास प्रतिशत 83.4% रहा था। इसी तरह, 90% और 95% स्कोर करने वालों की संख्या भी पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में कम हुई, लेकिन 2019 की तुलना में अधिक है।

2020 और 2021 में सीबीएसई ने भारत के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा मूल्यांकन नीति के आधार पर कक्षा 10 और कक्षा 12 के परिणाम घोषित किए थे क्योंकि परीक्षाएं कोविड -19 महामारी को देखते हुए आयोजित नहीं की जा सकती थीं। सीबीएसई ने 2022 बैच के लिए दो टर्म में परीक्षा आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया था। बोर्ड ने पिछले साल अंतिम परिणाम तैयार करते समय छात्रों के टर्म वन और टर्म टू परीक्षा प्रदर्शन को 30:70 में वेटेज दिया था।

बोर्ड ने 2022-23 बैच के लिए सामान्य सिंगल-टेयर, वार्षिक परीक्षा फिर से शुरू की और 15 फरवरी से 5 अप्रैल के बीच परीक्षा आयोजित की। सीबीएसई के मुताबिक, इस साल सीबीएसई की 12वीं की परीक्षा में कुल 1660511 छात्र शामिल हुए थे, जिनमें से 1450174 पास हुए।

इस साल एक बार फिर लड़कियों ने लड़कों की तुलना में 6% बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। परीक्षा में बैठने वाली लड़कियों का कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 90.68% था, लगभग 84.67% लड़कों ने परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की। ट्रांसजेंडर छात्रों के बीच उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 60% था।

पिछले वर्ष के 134797 छात्रों की तुलना में इस वर्ष 112838 छात्रों ने 90% और उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए हैं, और पिछले वर्ष 33432 छात्रों की तुलना में इस वर्ष 22622 छात्रों ने 95% और उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए हैं। 2019 की तुलना में शीर्ष स्कोरर की संख्या अधिक रही जब 94299 छात्रों ने 90% और उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए थे और 17693 छात्रों ने 95% और उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए थे।

क्षेत्रवार प्रदर्शन में, त्रिवेंद्रम ने 99.91% के कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत के साथ सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया, इसके बाद बेंगलुरु 98.64%, चेन्नई 97.4%, और दिल्ली पश्चिम 93.24%, चंडीगढ़ 91.84% और दिल्ली पूर्व 91.5% रहा। प्रयागराज क्षेत्र में पास प्रतिशत सबसे कम 78.05% रहा।

पिछले वर्षों की तरह, जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय (JKV) ने 97.51% के कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत के साथ सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद केंद्रीय तिब्बती स्कूल प्रशासन (96.77%) और केंद्रीय विद्यालय (केवी) (82.51%) का स्थान रहा।

बोर्ड ने पिछले कुछ वर्षों की तरह, "अस्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा से बचने" के लिए टॉपर्स की मेरिट सूची की घोषणा नहीं की। हालांकि, यह कहा गया है कि यह उन 0.1% छात्रों को योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र जारी करेगा, जिन्होंने विषयों में सर्वोच्च अंक प्राप्त किए हैं।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse 12th Result 2023Cbse 10th Result 2023Cbse Board Studentअन्य..