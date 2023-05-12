Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE class 10th result 2023:12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, अब सीबीएसई 10वीं के रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं स्टूडेंट्स

CBSE class 10th result 2023:12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, अब सीबीएसई 10वीं के रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं स्टूडेंट्स

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने आज 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। सीबीएसई ने बिना किसी पूर्व घोषणा के नतीजे जारी किए और अचानक से स्टूडेंट्स को सरप्राइज मिल गया। नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर स

CBSE class 10th result 2023:12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, अब सीबीएसई 10वीं के रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं स्टूडेंट्स
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 12:00 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CBSE class 10th result 2023: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने आज 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। सीबीएसई ने बिना किसी पूर्व घोषणा के नतीजे जारी किए और अचानक से स्टूडेंट्स को सरप्राइज मिल गया। अब यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि सीबीएसई 10वीं के नतीजे भी जल्द जारी कर देगी। स्टूडेंट्स आज ही नतीजों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।  नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर स्टूडेंट्स अपने नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं। Cसीबीएसई रिजल्ट Direct Link

इस वर्ष 12वीं सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में  कुल 87.33 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों की तुलना में 6 फीसदी बेहतर रहा। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 90.68 फीसदी तो लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 84.67 फीसदी रहा है। सीबीएसई नहीं घोषित करेगी टॉपरों की सूची। सीबीएसई के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा.संयम भारद्वाज ने कहा है कि योग्यता सूची जारी नहीं की जाएगी।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse 10th Result 2023Cbse Result 2023CBSEअन्य..