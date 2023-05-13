Hindustan Hindi News
CBSE Board Results : दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल अव्वल, 118 स्कूलों का परिणाम 100 फीसदी रहा

CBSE Board Results: दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों ने सीबीएसई 12वीं के परिणामों में एक बार फिर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। इस बार इनका परिणाम 91.59 फीसदी रहा है, जबकि पूरे देश का 87.33 प्रतिशत रहा।

Yogesh Joshiप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 06:58 AM

दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों ने सीबीएसई 12वीं के परिणामों में एक बार फिर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। इस बार इनका परिणाम 91.59 फीसदी रहा है, जबकि पूरे देश का 87.33 प्रतिशत रहा। शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी ने दावा किया कि 10वीं बोर्ड में भी केजरीवाल सरकार के स्कूलों ने अपने पिछले रिकॉर्ड को बेहतर किया है। इस साल दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों का 10वीं का परिणाम 85.84 फीसदी रहा, जो पिछले साल की तुलना में 4.57 फीसदी अधिक है।

आतिशी ने सभी शिक्षक, छात्र और अभिभावकों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि एक बार फिर दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों ने साबित कर दिया कि वो देशभर में अव्वल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा निदेशालय के इतिहास में पहली बार दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों के 2 लाख से अधिक बच्चों ने 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा दी थी, जो पिछले साल की तुलना में 72 फीसदी से ज्यादा है।

इस साल दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों के 2,27,020 बच्चे 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। इसकी तुलना में पिछली साल स्कूलों के 1,64,641 बच्चों ने बोर्ड की परीक्षा दी थी। वहीं, 2018-19 में 1,29,917 बच्चों ने 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा दी थी। विगत वर्ष स्कूलों के 1,58,528 बच्चों ने 12वीं की परीक्षा पास की थी, जबकि इस साल 2,07,919 बच्चों ने पास की है। यह पिछले साल की तुलना में 49,391 अधिक है।

118 स्कूलों में 100 फीसदी अंक आए इस साल दिल्ली सरकार के 118 स्कूलों का परिणाम 100 फीसदी और 647 स्कूलों का परिणाम 90 फीसदी से अधिक रहा है। दिल्ली के दोनों जोन ने 12वीं बोर्ड में देश में चौथा व छठा स्थान हासिल किया है। वहीं, 124 स्कूलों में 10वीं बोर्ड का परिणाम शत-प्रतिशत रहा है और 528 स्कूलों का परिणाम 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक रहा है। सत्र 2022-23 से 2,27,020 विद्यार्थियों ने 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाएं दी थी, जिनमें से 2,07,919 विद्यार्थी ने परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की व 11216 छात्रों की कम्पार्टमेंट आई है। इस साल एक बार फिर लड़कों की तुलना में लड़कियों ने बाजी मारी है। सरकार के स्कूलों में छात्राओं का परिणाम 93.22 प्रतिशत, जबकि छात्रों का 89.76 फीसदी रहा है। आने वाली कम्पार्टमेंट परीक्षा के बाद परिणाम में अच्छी बढ़ोतरी की संभावना है।

नतीजों में और सुधार की उम्मीद जताई

शिक्षा मंत्री ने बताया कि 10वीं बोर्ड में इस बार सरकार के स्कूलों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है और अपने पिछले नतीजों को सुधारने का काम किया है। इस बार उनका परिणाम 85.84 फीसदी रहा, जो पिछली बार की तुलना में 4.57 फीसदी अधिक है। इस साल परीक्षा में 2,09,130 बच्चे शामिल हुए, जिनमें से 1,79,512 बच्चे पास हुए और 28,076की कम्पार्टमेंट आई है। कम्पार्टमेंट परीक्षा के बाद नतीजों में और सुधार होगा।

