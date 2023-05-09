CBSE Board Result 2023: लाखों छात्रों का इंतजार होने वाला है खत्म, सीबीएसई जल्द जारी करेगा 10वीं का रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Board Result 2023: लाखों छात्रों का इंतजार होने वाला है खत्म, सीबीएसई जल्द जारी करेगा 10वीं का रिजल्ट

इस साल केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) के कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा के लिए करीब 21.8 लाख छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। यह परीक्षा 15 फरवरी से 21 मार्च, 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थी।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 04:51 PM

CBSE Board Result 2023: इस साल केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) के कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा के लिए करीब 21.8 लाख छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। यह परीक्षा 15 फरवरी से 21 मार्च, 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थी। लेकिन बोर्ड ने अभी तक रिजल्ट जारी करने की तारीख और समय की घोषणा नहीं की है। हालांकि, रिपोर्टों के अनुसार रिजल्ट के जल्द जारी होने की उम्मीद है। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइटों cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbseresults.gov.in और cbse.gov.in पर अपना परिणाम देख सकते हैं।

पिछले साल एक ही दिन आए थे रिजल्ट
बता दें कि अभी तक इस बात की कोई पुख्ता जानकारी नहीं है कि सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट एक ही तारीख पर घोषित करेगा या नहीं। बता दें कि पिछले साल सीबीएसई 10वीं के नतीजे एक ही दिन यानी 22 जुलाई घोषित किए गए थे। पिछली बार सीबीएसई के 12वीं की परीक्षा में 92.71 पर्सेंट क्षात्र पास हुए थे। जबकि सीबीएसई के 10वीं की परीक्षा में कुल 94.40 पर्सेंट क्षात्र पास हुए थे।

ऐसे ऑनलाइन देखें अपना रिजल्ट

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब यहां "CBSE 10th Result 2023” और "CBSE 12th Result 2023" के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. यहां अपना सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023 का रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें।
4. अब जरूरी डिटेल्स दर्ज करने के बाद आप इसे सबमिट कर दें।
5. सबमिट करते ही आपकी स्क्रीन पर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिटं आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

