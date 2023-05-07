Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Board Result : फर्जी साइट पर रिजल्ट की तिथि वायरल, परीक्षार्थी परेशान, जानें कब तक आ सकता है परिणाम

CBSE Board Result : फर्जी साइट पर रिजल्ट की तिथि वायरल, परीक्षार्थी परेशान, जानें कब तक आ सकता है परिणाम

cbse board result 2023 class 10 and 12 date time latest news : केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की फर्जी वेबसाइट बनाकर उस पर दसवीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट की तिथि डालकर वायरल किया जा रहा है।

CBSE Board Result : फर्जी साइट पर रिजल्ट की तिथि वायरल, परीक्षार्थी परेशान, जानें कब तक आ सकता है परिणाम
Yogesh Joshiवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSun, 07 May 2023 07:16 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की फर्जी वेबसाइट बनाकर उस पर दसवीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट की तिथि डालकर वायरल किया जा रहा है। इस पर रोल नंबर और रोल कोड डाल कर रिजल्ट देखने का विकल्प भी दिया जा रहा है। साइट पर रिजल्ट देखने के लिए पैसे भी मांगे जा रहे हैं। इससे परीक्षार्थी परेशान हैं। छात्र और अभिभावक लगातार सीबीएसई मुख्य कार्यालय के साथ क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय पटना में फोन कर रहे हैं। मनोदर्पण में पिछले तीन दिनों में सात हजार से अधिक छात्रों ने फोन किया है। छात्र टेली काउंसिलिंग में शामिल विषय विशेषज्ञ से रिजल्ट जारी होने के बारे में सवाल पूछ रहे हैं। रिजल्ट के साथ अंक कम आने पर क्या करें आदि के बारे में भी पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। वहीं बोर्ड द्वारा फर्जी वेबसाइट बनाने वाले को चिह्नित किया गया है। इन्हें नोटिस भी भेजा गया है। बता दें कि सीबीएसई के 10वीं और12वीं का रिजल्ट आने वाला है, लेकिन बोर्ड की ओर से अभी तक कोई तिथि जारी नहीं की गयी है।

फर्जी वेबसाइट पर रिजल्ट देखने को मांगे जा रहे पांच सौ से एक हजार

फर्जी वेबसाइट बनाकर उस पर रिजल्ट देखने के नाम पर पैसे भी वसूले जा रहे हैं। एक छात्र से पांच सौ से एक हजार रुपये तक पैसे मांगे जा रहे हैं। इसकी शिकायत भी कई अभिभावकों ने बोर्ड से की है। बोर्ड ने निर्देश भी दिया है कि रिजल्ट देखने के पैसे नहीं लिये जाते हैं। 

एक सप्ताह और लगेगा रिजल्ट तैयार होने में

बोर्ड सूत्रों की मानें तो 10वीं व 12वीं के रिजल्ट को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। रिजल्ट में त्रुटि न रह जायें, इसके लिए अंकों को सत्यापित किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए बोर्ड की ओर से विषयवार शिक्षकों की टीम तैयार की गयी है। यह टीम अगले एक सप्ताह तक अंकों को सत्यापित करेगी। इसके बाद रिजल्ट तैयार कर घोषित किया जाएगा। बोर्ड सूत्रों की मानें तो 15 मई तक रिजल्ट जारी हो सकता है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse 12th Result 2023Cbse 10th Result 2023Cbse Result 2023अन्य..