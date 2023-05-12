Hindustan Hindi News
CBSE BOARD 12th RESULT : लड़कियों ने एक बार फिर मारी बाजी,  लड़कों की तुलना में 6 फीसदी बेहतर रहा रिजल्ट

cbse board 12th result 2023 declared : केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने फरवरी, मार्च और अप्रैल के महीनों में आयोजित वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक (कक्षा 12) बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के परिणाम घोषित किए हैं।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 11:22 AM

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने फरवरी, मार्च और अप्रैल के महीनों में आयोजित वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक (कक्षा 12) बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के परिणाम घोषित किए हैं। ये नतीजे results.cbse.nic.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर चेक किए जा सकते हैं।  डिजिलॉकर और उमंग ऐप के जरिए सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे भी देखे जा सकते हैं। सीबीएसई परिणाम ऑनलाइन देखने के लिए बोर्ड परीक्षा रोल नंबर, जन्म तिथि, स्कूल नंबर और प्रवेश पत्र आईडी की जरूरत होगी। 

इस साल, सीबीएसई ने केवल एक बोर्ड परीक्षा आयोजित करने के पुराने पैटर्न को अपना लिया था। 2022 में, बोर्ड ने परीक्षा को दो टर्म में विभाजित किया था और कई अन्य बोर्डों ने इसका पालन किया था। सीबीएसई बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के टॉपर्स के नामों की घोषणा नहीं करता है।

CBSE Class 12 result 2023 direct link.

लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों से बेहतर

  • इस वर्ष 12वीं सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में  कुल 87.33 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों की तुलना में 6 फीसदी बेहतर रहा। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 90.68 फीसदी तो लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 84.67 फीसदी रहा। इस बार सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं के कुल 38,83,710 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने परीक्षा दी थी। दसवीं की परीक्षा में 21,86,940 स्टूडेंट्स और 12वीं की परीक्षा में 16,96,770 स्टूडेंट्स पंजीकृत थे।

CBSE 12th Result 2023: यहां देखें रिजल्ट चेक करने का तरीका
स्टेप 1: सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in या cbse.gov.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2: होम पेज पर,  'CBSE 12th Result Direct Link' पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3: लॉग इन पेज खुल जाएगा, यहां अपना रोल नंबर और जन्म तिथि दर्ज करें।
स्टेप 4: आपका सीबीएसई बोर्ड रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर खुल जाएगा, इसे चेक करें।
स्टेप 5: छात्र यहां से रिजल्ट की डिजिटल कॉपी डाउनलोड करके अपने पास रख सकते हैं।

