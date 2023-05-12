Hindustan Hindi News
CBSE 12th Results 2023: डिजिलॉकर ऐप से कैसे डाउनलोड करें सीबीएसी 12वीं की मार्कसीट?

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 01:19 PM

CBSE 12th Results 2023: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने आज 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट जारी कर दिए हैं। इस साल करीब 16.9 लाख छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। बता दें कि इस बार की परीक्षा में कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र पास हुए हैं। छात्र परीक्षा के रिजल्ट्स results.cbse.nic.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा, छात्र इसे DigiLocker ऐप से भी चेक कर सकते हैं। 

ऐसे साइन अप करें डिजिलॉकर 

1.सबसे पहले डिजिलॉकर की वेबसाइट पर जाएं या अपने स्मार्टफोन में डिजिलॉकर एप डाउनलोड करें।
2. अब यहां "साइन अप" बटन पर क्लिक करें और अपना मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करें।
3. मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करते ही आपके फोन में एक OTP आएगा।
4. अब यहां आप यह ओटीपी डालें और अपने डिजिलॉकर खाते के लिए एक यूजर्स नेम और पासवर्ड क्रिएट करें।
5. अब आप अपना आधार नंबर दर्ज करें और सत्यापन के लिए अपने पहचान दस्तावेज अपलोड करें।
6. एक बार आपकी पहचान सत्यापित हो जाने के बाद आपका डिजिलॉकर खाता बन जाएगा। 
7. अब आप इस डिजिलॉकर खाते का यूज कर सकते हैं।

डिजिलॉकर से ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपनी मार्कसीट

1.सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/active cbse विजिट करें। 

2. अब ‘Get started with account creation’ पर क्लिक करें।

3. अब जरूरी डेटेल्स और आपके स्कूल द्वारा दिया गया 6 अंकों का पिन दर्ज करें।

4, इसके बाद डिटेल्स को वेरिफाई करें। फिर प्राप्त OTP के साथ सत्यापन करें।

5. अब आपका डिजिलॉकर खाता एक्टिव हो जाएगा।

6. अप आप ऐप खोलें और रिजल्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।

7. सभी जरूरी डिटेल्स डालें और अपनी डिजिटल मार्कशीट एक्सेस करें।

