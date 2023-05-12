Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Digilocker : डिजिलॉकर के जरिए भी देख सकते हैं अपना रिजल्ट, मार्कशीट और माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट भी कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड

CBSE Digilocker : डिजिलॉकर के जरिए भी देख सकते हैं अपना रिजल्ट, मार्कशीट और माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट भी कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड

cbse 12th result 2023 declared digilocker access direct link : सीबीएसई कक्षा 12 बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम 2023 की घोषणा कर दी गई है। छात्र अपना रिजल्ट Digilocker.gov.in पर जाकर भी देख सकते हैं।

CBSE Digilocker : डिजिलॉकर के जरिए भी देख सकते हैं अपना रिजल्ट, मार्कशीट और माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट भी कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड
Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 11:45 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

सीबीएसई कक्षा 12 बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम 2023 की घोषणा कर दी गई है। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर घोषित कर दिए हैं। छात्र अपना रिजल्ट Digilocker.gov.in पर जाकर भी देख सकते हैं।

सीबीएसई परिणामों की जांच के लिए इन चीजों की आवश्यकता होगी-

  • रोल नंबर
  • एडमिट कार्ड
  • जन्म की तारीख
  • स्कूल संख्या

CBSE Class 12 result 2023 on DigiLocker

स्टूडेंट्स अब एक छह अंकों के सिक्योरिटी पिन के जरिए डिजिलॉकर ( DigiLocker ) से अपनी मार्कशीट कम सर्टिफिकेट और माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। यह छह अंकों का सिक्योरिटी पिन उन्हें अपने स्कूल से मिलेगा। इस पिन की मदद से स्टूडेंट्स डिजिलॉकर अकाउंट पर जाकर अपनी डिजिटल मार्कशीट व सर्टिफिकेट समेत विभिन्न एकेडमिक डॉक्यूमेंट्स डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे।  स्टूडेंट्स के डेटा की प्राइवेसी और सुरक्षा मजबूत करने के लिए सीबीएसई ने पिछले साल से इस छह अंकों के सिक्योरिटी पिन वाली व्यवस्था को शुरू किया था।

CBSE Class 12 result 2023 direct lin

इस वर्ष 12वीं सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में  कुल 87.33 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों की तुलना में 6 फीसदी बेहतर रहा। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 90.68 फीसदी तो लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 84.67 फीसदी रहा। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse 12th Result 2023Cbse Board StudentCbse Result 2023अन्य..