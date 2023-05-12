Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 12th Result Declared : सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, यहां करें चेक

CBSE 12th Result Declared : सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, यहां करें चेक

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared check out direct link here : केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सीबीएसई 12वीं का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। बोर्ड द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया है।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 11:21 AM

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सीबीएसई 12वीं का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। बोर्ड द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया है और यह सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर भी उपलब्ध है। सीबीएसई ने छात्रों के डिजिलॉकर खातों को सक्रिय करने के लिए छह अंकों का सुरक्षा पिन जारी किया है, जिसे स्कूल अपने एलओसी क्रेडेंशियल्स का उपयोग करके digilocker.gov.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। छात्रों को अपने सुरक्षा पिन का उपयोग करना होगा, अपने खातों को सक्रिय करना होगा, ताकि परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद वे अपनी अंकतालिकाओं और प्रमाणपत्रों की डिजिटल प्रतियां डाउनलोड कर सकें।

नीचे दिए गए स्टेप्स की मदद से उम्मीदवार आसानी से अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं- 

  • सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in पर जाएं।
  • होम पेज पर उपलब्ध सीबीएसई परिणाम लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • होम पेज पर उपलब्ध सीबीएसई बोर्ड कक्षा 12वीं के परिणाम 2023 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • लॉगिन विवरण दर्ज करें और सबमिट पर क्लिक करें।
  • आपका परिणाम स्क्रीन पर प्रदर्शित होगा।
  • रिजल्ट चेक करें और पेज डाउनलोड करें।
  • आगे की जरूरत के लिए उसी की एक हार्ड कॉपी अपने पास रखें।

CBSE Class 12 result 2023 direct link. 

उम्मीदवार सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के माध्यम से अधिक संबंधित विवरणों की जांच कर सकते हैं।

