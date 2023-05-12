Hindustan Hindi News
CBSE 12th Result 2023 Direct Link: सीबीएसई 12वीं का परिणाम जारी, बस एक क्लिक में यहां से करें Download

CBSE 12th result 2023 Download Link: सीबीएसई ने 12वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। सीबीएसई 12वीं परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले परीक्षार्थी अपना स्कोरकार्ड आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

Saumya Tiwariलाइव हिन्दु्स्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 11:28 AM

CBSE Class 12 result 2023 direct link: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। छात्र इसे DigiLocker और UMANG ऐप के अलावा results.cbse.nic.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं। बोर्ड ये नतीजे आईवीआरएस और एसएमएस के जरिए भी उपलब्ध करा रहा है।

सीबीएसई कक्षा 12 रिजल्ट 2023 डायरेक्ट लिंक

छात्र रोल नंबर, स्कूल नंबर, एडमिट कार्ड आईडी और जन्म तिथि का उपयोग करके results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in या digilocker.gov.in पर अपने अंक देख सकते हैं।

सीबीएसई ने छात्रों के डिजिलॉकर अकाउंट को एक्टिव करने के लिए छह अंकों का सिक्योरिटी पिन जारी किया है, जिसे स्कूल अपने एलओसी क्रेडेंशियल्स का उपयोग करके www.digilocker.gov.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। छात्रों को अपने सिक्योरिटी पिन का उपयोग करना होगा, अपने अकाउंट को एक्टिव करना होगा, ताकि परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद वे अपनी अंकतालिकाओं और प्रमाणपत्रों की डिजिटल कॉपियां डाउनलोड कर सकें।

CBSE Results 2023: कैसे डाउनलोड करें रिजल्ट 
सबसे पहले results.cbse.nic.in पर जाएं।
10वीं या 12वीं के रिजल्ट पेज पर जाएं।
मांगी गई जानकारी दर्ज कर लॉग इन करें।
अपना सीबीएसई परिणाम देखें और डाउनलोड करें।

Cbse 12th Result 2023