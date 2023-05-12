Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE Result 2023: नहीं किया टॉपरों का ऐलान लेकिन इन होनहार छात्रों को सर्टिफिकेट देगा सीबीएसई

CBSE Result 2023: नहीं किया टॉपरों का ऐलान लेकिन इन होनहार छात्रों को सर्टिफिकेट देगा सीबीएसई

सीबीएसई ने 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया। बोर्ड ने स्टूडेंट्स को अनहेल्दी कंपीटिशन से बचाने के लिए टॉपरों की लिस्ट जारी नहीं की।लेकिन टॉप के 0.1 फीसदी छात्रों का मेरिट सर्टिफिकेट जारी किया जाएगा।

CBSE Result 2023: नहीं किया टॉपरों का ऐलान लेकिन इन होनहार छात्रों को सर्टिफिकेट देगा सीबीएसई
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 04:39 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

सीबीएसई ने शुक्रवार को 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया। बोर्ड ने स्टूडेंट्स को अनहेल्दी कंपीटिशन से बचाने के लिए टॉपरों की लिस्ट जारी नहीं की। हालांकि बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं के टॉप के 0.1 फीसदी छात्रों का मेरिट सर्टिफिकेट जारी किया जाएगा। इनमें उन स्टूडेंट्स के नाम शामिल होंगे जिन्होंने अलग-अलग सब्जेक्ट्स में ज्यादा नंबर हासिल किए हैं। ये देखने को मिलता था कि मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होने से छात्रों के बीच प्रतिस्पर्धा बढ़ जा रही थी। छात्रों के ऊपर पढ़ाई का दबाव भी बढ़ जा रहा था। जिन स्टूडेंट्स को मेरिट लिस्ट में जगह नहीं मिलती थी, वे बहुत निराश हो जाते थे। यही वजह है कि बोर्ड ने मेरिट लिस्ट जारी करने और फर्स्ट, सेकेंड या थर्ड डिविजन बताने से हाथ पीछे खींच लिए हैं।

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) द्वारा घोषित बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजों के मुताबिक 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के करीब 3.08 लाख विद्यार्थी ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए हैं जबकि 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों की संख्या करीब 66 हजार रही। सीबीएसई नतीजों के मुताबिक 12वीं कक्षा में 1,12,838 विद्यार्थियों ने 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए जबकि 22,622 विद्यार्थी 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने में सफल रहे हैं। 

परिणाम के मुताबिक 10वीं कक्षा में 1,95,799 विद्यार्थी 90 या इससे अधिक प्रतिशत से उत्तीर्ण हुए हैं जबकि 44,297 विद्यार्थियों ने 95 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक हासिल किए। 

देश भर के स्कूलों में 10वीं  12वीं में जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालयों का रिजल्ट केवी, इंडिपेंडेंट, सरकारी, सरकारी सहायता प्राप्त स्कूलों से अच्छा रहा है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
CBSE 10th Toppers ListCbse 10th Result 2023CBSEअन्य..