CBSE 10th Result 2023 : सीबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, यहां देखें डायरेक्ट लिंक

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 10th Result 2023 : सीबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, यहां देखें डायरेक्ट लिंक

CBSE 10th Result 2023 : केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सीबीएसई 10वीं का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर रिजल्ट उपलब्ध है।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 01:45 PM

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सीबीएसई 10वीं का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर रिजल्ट उपलब्ध है। जो उम्मीदवार परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित हुए थे, वे अपने स्कूल कोड, रोल नंबर और जन्म तिथि के साथ लॉग इन करके और अंक पत्र डाउनलोड करके अपना परिणाम देख सकते हैं।

नीचे दिए गए स्टेप्स की मदद से उम्मीदवार आसानी से अपना रिजल्ट देसकते हैं- 

  • सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in पर जाएं।
  • होम पेज पर उपलब्ध सीबीएसई परिणाम लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • होम पेज पर उपलब्ध सीबीएसई बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं के परिणाम 2023 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • लॉगिन विवरण दर्ज करें और सबमिट पर क्लिक करें।
  • आपका परिणाम स्क्रीन पर प्रदर्शित होगा।
  • रिजल्ट चेक करें और पेज डाउनलोड करें।
  • आगे की जरूरत के लिए उसी की एक हार्ड कॉपी अपने पास रखें।

Here's the direct link to check the result 

उम्मीदवार सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के माध्यम से अधिक संबंधित विवरणों की जांच कर सकते हैं।

