Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 10th Result 2023: सीबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट भी हुआ जारी, कुल 93.12 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास

CBSE 10th Result 2023: सीबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट भी हुआ जारी, कुल 93.12 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) नें कक्षा 12वीं के बाद अब कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट भी जारी कर दिए हैं। इस बार कुल 93.12 पर्सेंट छात्रों ने 10वीं की परीक्षा पास की है।

CBSE 10th Result 2023: सीबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट भी हुआ जारी, कुल 93.12 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास
Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 02:09 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CBSE 10th Result 2023: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) नें कक्षा 12वीं के बाद अब कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट भी जारी कर दिए हैं। इस बार कुल 93.12 पर्सेंट छात्रों ने 10वीं की परीक्षा पास की है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cbse.nic.in और cbse.gov.in पर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। इसके अलावा, छात्र एक 6 अंकों की सिक्योरिटी पिन के जरिए डिजिलॉकर (DigiLocker) ऐप से अपनी मार्कशीट कम सर्टिफिकेट और माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। 

पिछले साल कुल 94.40 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए थे पास
इसके अलावा, इस बार कक्षा 10वीं का पास पर्सेंट कोविड से पहले की अवधि से बेहतर है। इस वर्ष का पास पर्सेंट 93.12 पर्सेंट है जो 2019 के 91.10 पर्सेंट के पास प्रतिशत से बेहतर है। बता दें कि पिछले साल भी सीबीएसई ने एक ही दिन यानी 10वीं के नतीजे 22 जुलाई को दोपहर 2 बजे और सीबीएसई 12वीं के नतीजे सुबह करीब 9 बजे घोषित जारी किया था। आंकड़ों के अनुसार पिछले बार सीबीएसई के 12वीं की परीक्षा में 92.71 पर्सेंट छात्र पास हुए थे। जबकि सीबीएसई के 10वीं की परीक्षा में कुल 94.40 पर्सेंट छात्र पास हुए थे।

ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट
1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब यहां "CBSE 10th Result 2023” के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. यहां अपना सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023 का रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें।
4. अब आप इस डिटेल्स को सबमिट कर दें।
5. सबमिट करते ही आपकी स्क्रीन पर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse 10th Result 2023Cbse Result 2023CBSE Exam 2023अन्य..