CBSE Board Result 2023: जल्द होने वाला है सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं के रिजल्ट की तारीख का ऐलाान

उम्मीदवारों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cbse.nic.in और cbse.gov.in पर नजर बनाएं रखें। बता दें कि इस साल देश भर में लगभग 38,83,710 छात्र सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 10:44 AM

CBSE Board Result 2023: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) कक्षा 10वीं और कक्षा 12वीं के नतीजे जल्द जारी करने वाला है। उम्मीद है कि केंन्द्रीय बोर्ड अगले सप्ताह सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं के बोर्ड रिजल्ट जारी करने के तारीख और समय की घोषणा कर सकता है। उम्मीदवारों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cbse.nic.in और cbse.gov.in पर नजर बनाएं रखें। बता दें कि इस साल देश भर में लगभग 38,83,710 छात्र सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे।

पिछले साल एक ही दिन आए थे रिजल्ट
हालांकि, अभी तक इस बात की कोई पुष्टि नहीं हुई है कि सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट एक ही तारीख पर घोषित करेगा या नहीं। बता दें कि पिछले साल सीबीएसई 10वीं के नतीजे 22 जुलाई को दोपहर 2 बजे और सीबीएसई 12वीं के नतीजे सुबह करीब 9 बजे घोषित किए गए थे। आंकड़ों के अनुसार पिछले बार सीबीएसई के 12वीं की परीक्षा में 92.71 पर्सेंट क्षात्र पास हुए थे। जबकि सीबीएसई के 10वीं की परीक्षा में कुल 94.40 पर्सेंट क्षात्र पास हुए थे।

ऐसे ऑनलाइन देखें अपना रिजल्ट

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब यहां "CBSE 10th Result 2023” और "CBSE 12th Result 2023" के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. यहां अपना सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023 का रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें।
4. अब जरूरी डिटेल्स दर्ज करने के बाद आप इसे सबमिट कर दें।
5. सबमिट करते ही आपकी स्क्रीन पर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिटं आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

