CBSE 10th 12th Result : प्रैक्टिकल में 90 फीसदी अंक देने वाले स्कूल जांच के घेरे में, सीबीएसई करा रहा जांच

CBSE 10th 12th Result : प्रैक्टिकल में 90 फीसदी अंक देने वाले स्कूल जांच के घेरे में, सीबीएसई करा रहा जांच

CBSE Class 10 12 Result 2023: सीबीएसई की जांच में कई ऐसे मामले सामने आए हैं, जहां प्रैक्टिकल नहीं देने वाले बच्चे भी थ्योरी की परीक्षा में शामिल हो गए हैं। ऐसे बच्चों की सूची सीबीएसई ने भेजी है।

CBSE 10th 12th Result : प्रैक्टिकल में 90 फीसदी अंक देने वाले स्कूल जांच के घेरे में, सीबीएसई करा रहा जांच
Pankaj Vijay, मुजफ्फरपुर, Fri, 05 May 2023 01:47 PM

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: पांच फीसदी से अधिक बच्चों को प्रैक्टिकल में 90 फीसदी से अधिक अंक देने वाले स्कूल जांच के घेरे में हैं। 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट जारी करने से पहले सीबीएसई ऐसे स्कूलों की जांच अपने स्तर से करा रही है। यही नहीं, स्कूलों के पिछले 5 साल के रिजल्ट का रिकॉर्ड भी देखा जा रहा है। कई स्कूलों ने बच्चों के नाम व अंक भरने में गड़बड़ी की है। इसमें सुधार के लिए बोर्ड ने स्कूलों से साक्ष्य मांगा है। स्कूल के स्तर से एक बार अंक अपलोड कर देने के बाद इसमें सुधार का कोई विकल्प नहीं होता। स्कूल के अपलोड अंक को बोर्ड अपने स्तर से अपलोड करती है। इसके बाद इंटरनल और मुख्य परीक्षा के अंक जोड़ कर विषयवार रिजल्ट बनाए जाते हैं। बोर्ड के अपलोड के बाद कई स्कूलों ने सीबीएसई को पत्र भेजा है कि बच्चों के नाम और अंक में गड़बड़ी है। बोर्ड के स्तर से भी जांच के दौरान कई बच्चों के अंक जहां 19 होने चाहिए, वहां 9 मिले हैं। इस तरह की गड़बड़ियों को लेकर जिले के कई स्कूलों से बोर्ड ने साक्ष्य मांगा है। इस साक्ष्य के आधार पर बोर्ड रिकार्ड में सुधार करेगा।

CBSE 10th 12th Result Live: जारी होने वाला है सीबीएसई रिजल्ट

प्रैक्टिकल का अंक देने में स्कूल नहीं करे गड़बड़ी, इसे लेकर सख्ती :
इंडियन एसोसिएशन ऑफ प्राइवेट स्कूल के अध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार, केन्द्रीय विद्यालय के प्राचार्य संजीव कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि स्कूल बच्चों को अंक देने में गड़बड़ी नहीं करे और जो प्रतिभावान बच्चे हैं, उन्हें ही प्रैक्टिकल में पूरे अंक मिले, इसको लेकर यह सख्ती की गई है। उसमें भी 5-10 फीसदी बच्चे ही आ सकते हैं। इसमें भी अगर बच्चों को पूरे-पूरे अंक हैं तो सीबीएसई अपने स्तर से जांच करा रही है। 
 
प्रैक्टिकल नहीं देने वाले बच्चे भी थ्योरी में हुए शामिल  :
सीबीएसई की जांच में कई ऐसे मामले सामने आए हैं, जहां प्रैक्टिकल नहीं देने वाले बच्चे भी थ्योरी की परीक्षा में शामिल हो गए हैं। ऐसे बच्चों की सूची सीबीएसई ने भेजी है। प्रैक्टिकल से संबंधित रिपोर्ट मांगी तो पता चला कि ये बच्चे प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में शामिल ही नहीं हुए थे।
 

