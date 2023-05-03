CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: जल्द जारी हो सकती है सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 के रिजल्ट की तारीख

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: जल्द जारी हो सकती है सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 के रिजल्ट की तारीख

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से 10वीं और 12वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 के परिणाम जारी होने की तारीख अगले सप्ताह जारी की जा सकती है। आपको बता दें कि सीबीएसई 10वीं

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 02:15 PM

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से 10वीं और 12वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 के परिणाम जारी होने की तारीख अगले सप्ताह जारी की जा सकती है। आपको बता दें कि सीबीएसई 10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे जारी होने की घोषणा जल्द ही ट्विटर पर करेगा। हमेशा सीबीएसई पहले ही आधिकारिक ट्विटर पर रिजल्ट जारी होने की तारीख की घोषणा कर देता है। छात्रों को रिजल्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार है।  सीबीएसई की परीक्षाएं समाप्त होने के बाद अब मूल्यांकन कार्य केंद्रों पर तेजी से हुआ।मई के महीने में किसी भी दिन रिजल्ट आने की उम्मीद है। सीबीएसई से भी रिजल्ट को लेकर अभी तक कोई अपडेट नहीं आई है।

अभ्यर्थी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइटों cbseresults.nic.in और cbse.gov.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकेंगे। सीबीएसई रिजल्ट की मार्कशीट पिछले वर्षों की तरह इस साल भी डिजिलॉकर में उपलब्ध होगी।

बता दें कि सीबीएसई 10वीं, 12वीं परीक्षा में इस साल करीब 38 लाख छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया था। इनमें कक्षा 10 में 21 लाख से ज्यादा और 12वीं 16 लाख से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया था। सीबीएसई 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से 21 मार्च 2023 तक और 15 मार्च से 5 अप्रैल 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थीं। 

CBSECbse Result SubjectsCbse News In Hindi