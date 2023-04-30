CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: अगले स्प्ताह जारी हो सकता है सीबीएसई कक्षा 10, 12 का रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: अगले स्प्ताह जारी हो सकता है सीबीएसई कक्षा 10, 12 का रिजल्ट

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से 10वीं और 12वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 के परिणाम अगले सप्ताह जारी किए जा सकते हैं। खबरों के अनुसार सीबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षाओं की उत्

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 05:03 PM

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से 10वीं और 12वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 के परिणाम अगले सप्ताह जारी किए जा सकते हैं। खबरों के अनुसार सीबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षाओं की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन 20 अप्रैल 2023 को पूरा हो चुका है। अब सीबीएसई 12वीं परीक्षा की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन भी पूरा हो चुका है। ऐसे में एक हफ्ते के अंदर बोर्ड रिजल्ट घोषित किए जा सकते हैं। हालांकि सीबीएसई बोर्ड की ओर से रिजल्ट जारी करने की तिथि अभी तक तय नहीं हुई है। लेकिन उम्मीद है कि रिजल्ट अगले एक सप्ताह यानी मई के पहले सप्ताह में जारी किए जा सकते हैं।

सीबीएसई कक्षा 10, 12 के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद अभ्यर्थी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइटों cbseresults.nic.in और cbse.gov.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकेंगे। सीबीएसई रिजल्ट की मार्कशीट पिछले वर्षों की तरह इस साल भी डिजिलॉकर में उपलब्ध होगी।

माना जा रहा है कि सीबीएसई 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किए जाने के बाद 10वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम जारी किए जाएंगे। हालांकि रिजल्ट तैयार होने की स्थिति में एक ही दिन में दोनों कक्षाओं के परिणाम जारी किए जा सकते हैं।

आपको बता दें कि सीबीएसई 10वीं, 12वीं परीक्षा में इस साल करीब 38 लाख छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया था। इनमें कक्षा 10 में 21 लाख से ज्यादा और 12वीं 16 लाख से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया था। सीबीएसई 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से 21 मार्च 2023 तक और 15 मार्च से 5 अप्रैल 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थीं। 

